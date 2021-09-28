Electrification

At bp, we have expert knowledge and experience of helping fleets transition to electric mobility. More and more fleet managers are embracing the cost and fuel emissions savings of EVs. Around 52% of fleets have started operating EVs, and 54% of those fleets that haven’t yet adopted zero emission motoring will do so in the next 5 years.***

To ensure a smooth transition to electric mobility, you need access to a high-quality network of depot charging solutions across the UK and Europe to keep your fleet powered and moving at all times. That’s what you get with bp fleet solutions.