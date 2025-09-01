We’ve teamed up with Contact Energy (Contact) to make electric vehicle (EV) charging more accessible for Kiwi drivers. As an eligible Contact customer, you’ll get access to exclusive discounts at over 200 bp charge points across New Zealand.
From 1 September 2025, eligible Contact customers can enjoy the following discounts at bp charge:
*The bp charge offer is available for eligible Contact residential customers. Eligibility criteria is set by Contact. Eligibility criteria and terms and conditions apply.
bp charge subscription and bp charge offer terms and condition apply. Please note:
Only one discount or offer can be linked to your bp charge account at any one time.
About Contact
Contact Energy is one of New Zealand’s biggest power companies. We’ve got over 645,000 customers using our electricity, gas, broadband, and mobile services. We run 12 power stations around the country, using geothermal, hydro, and thermal energy to keep the lights on.
In July 2025, we teamed up with Manawa Energy, adding another 26 power stations to our mix.
We’re going full speed ahead with renewable energy—investing over $2 billion in the last four years. That includes building three new geothermal stations, a large-scale battery, and a solar farm to help power Aotearoa into the future.
To sign up for the bp charge offer, simply ensure you're an eligible Contact customer, click the link to the sign-up form, and follow the prompts.
1. New to bp charge? A bp charge account will be created during the sign-up process, look out for your ‘account activation’ email from bp charge. You’ll receive a confirmation email within 24 hours.
2. Already have a bp charge account? After completing the prompts, the offer will be added to your existing account - if you use the same email address registered with bp charge on your Contact account. If your bp charge account uses a different email, you can update it in the bp charge app before signing up.
Once your accounts are linked, and you receive a confirmation email, your discount will be applied at the charging station in the bp charge app – easy as that!
1. Download the bp charge app
Find available EV chargers across New Zealand with the bp charge app. It’s free to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
2. Find EV chargers near you
The bp charge app lets you filter chargers by availability, connector type, and speed. Plus, save your favourite chargers to easily come back to again. Or head to the bp charge site locator to find your nearest station.
3. Arriving at a bp charge station
Pull into an available bay and park up. If there’s a choice, pick one that’s not in use.
4. Start and stop your charge using the bp charge app
5. Recharge while your EV charges
While your EV powers up, grab a barista-made coffee or a tasty treat from wild bean cafe.
6. Finishing your charge
When you're ready to go, stop the charge in the app or on the charger. Return the cable to its holder – and that’s it!
Got a question? Check our FAQs with answers to your bp charge questions here.
Our Customer Support Team is available 24/7 and can be contacted on 0800 002 788 or through email at evdriversupportNZ@bp.com