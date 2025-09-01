Save up to 70% on EV charging with bp charge – just for being an eligible Contact Energy customer! *



We’ve teamed up with Contact Energy (Contact) to make electric vehicle (EV) charging more accessible for Kiwi drivers. As an eligible Contact customer, you’ll get access to exclusive discounts at over 200 bp charge points across New Zealand. From 1 September 2025, eligible Contact customers can enjoy the following discounts at bp charge: FREE bp charge partner subscription - save $10 every month

- save $10 every month Boost discount: 70% off when you start charging between the hours of 7am-9am , and 4pm-6pm

when you start charging between the hours of , and 10% off your charging sessions at all other times *The bp charge offer is available for eligible Contact residential customers. Eligibility criteria is set by Contact. Eligibility criteria and terms and conditions apply. bp charge subscription and bp charge offer terms and condition apply. Please note: Only one discount or offer can be linked to your bp charge account at any one time.

About Contact Contact Energy is one of New Zealand’s biggest power companies. We’ve got over 645,000 customers using our electricity, gas, broadband, and mobile services. We run 12 power stations around the country, using geothermal, hydro, and thermal energy to keep the lights on.

In July 2025, we teamed up with Manawa Energy, adding another 26 power stations to our mix.

We’re going full speed ahead with renewable energy—investing over $2 billion in the last four years. That includes building three new geothermal stations, a large-scale battery, and a solar farm to help power Aotearoa into the future.



How to charge with bp charge To sign up for the bp charge offer, simply ensure you're an eligible Contact customer, click the link to the sign-up form, and follow the prompts. 1. New to bp charge? A bp charge account will be created during the sign-up process, look out for your ‘account activation’ email from bp charge. You’ll receive a confirmation email within 24 hours. 2. Already have a bp charge account? After completing the prompts, the offer will be added to your existing account - if you use the same email address registered with bp charge on your Contact account. If your bp charge account uses a different email, you can update it in the bp charge app before signing up. Once your accounts are linked, and you receive a confirmation email, your discount will be applied at the charging station in the bp charge app – easy as that! Starting your first charge? 1. Download the bp charge app

Find available EV chargers across New Zealand with the bp charge app. It’s free to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

2. Find EV chargers near you

The bp charge app lets you filter chargers by availability, connector type, and speed. Plus, save your favourite chargers to easily come back to again. Or head to the bp charge site locator to find your nearest station.

3. Arriving at a bp charge station Pull into an available bay and park up. If there’s a choice, pick one that’s not in use.

4. Start and stop your charge using the bp charge app Open the bp charge app and enter the station ID shown on the charger.

Pick the right connector for your EV in the app, then plug in to start charging.

You can also use a bp charge card to start and stop your charge. Order your card in the app - it’s quick and easy. 5. Recharge while your EV charges

While your EV powers up, grab a barista-made coffee or a tasty treat from wild bean cafe.

6. Finishing your charge

When you're ready to go, stop the charge in the app or on the charger. Return the cable to its holder – and that’s it!

