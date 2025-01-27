bp pulse opens first charging site at a TravelCenters of America

Site traffic information and cookies

27 January 2025
A ribbon cutting for bp pulse opening its first charging site at a TravelCenters of America location

bp pulse, bp’s EV charging business, has launched 12 ultra-fast electric vehicle charging bays available to the public at the TravelCenters of America (TA) location in Jacksonville, Florida. Strategically located along the busy I-95 corridor, customers will have access to several amenities while charging their EV, including a Popeyes, Subway, convenience store, WIFI and an ATM.

 

For bp, it’s all part of the company’s goal to bring fast and reliable EV charging to customers and commercial fleets. bp acquired TravelCenters of America in 2023, with more EV charging locations as one of the advantages the company had in mind, adding over 300 sites to the company’s retail network. Now, the charging hub open in Jacksonville is the first of at least 40 that are being planned at TA sites across the country.

“Today marks a significant milestone to support our customers’ changing mobility needs, while leveraging the best of bp and TA, and ultimately showcasing bp's transformation to an integrated energy company.” Debi Boffa, CEO of TravelCenters of America
bp pulse has already installed 37,500 charging stations globally and is aiming to install 100,000 around the world by 2030. In the US, the EV charging business is working towards that goal by installing chargers at a number of sites in bp’s family of brands that, in total, have 8,000 locations across 46 states – including Amoco, ampm, Thorntons and, of course, TravelCenters of America.
Sujay Sharma, CEO of bp pulse, speaks at the opening of bp pulse's first charging site at a TravelCenters of America
“As we expand our EV charging network in the US, I am thrilled to unveil our first of many hubs at TA locations,” said Sujay Sharma, CEO of bp pulse Americas.

