bp pulse opens first charging site at a TravelCenters of America

bp pulse, bp’s EV charging business, has launched 12 ultra-fast electric vehicle charging bays available to the public at the TravelCenters of America (TA) location in Jacksonville, Florida. Strategically located along the busy I-95 corridor, customers will have access to several amenities while charging their EV, including a Popeyes, Subway, convenience store, WIFI and an ATM.

For bp, it’s all part of the company’s goal to bring fast and reliable EV charging to customers and commercial fleets. bp acquired TravelCenters of America in 2023, with more EV charging locations as one of the advantages the company had in mind, adding over 300 sites to the company’s retail network. Now, the charging hub open in Jacksonville is the first of at least 40 that are being planned at TA sites across the country.