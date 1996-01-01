Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. Terminals & pipelines
  4. Our operations

Our operations

Emergency contact information

bp pipeline emergencies: 1-800-548-6482

 

Olympic Pipe Line emergencies (Washington, Oregon): 1-888-271-8880

While our Terminals & pipelines business is headquartered in Chicago, we manage all pipeline operations from control centers in Oklahoma and Washington state using satellite communications. Our Terminals & pipelines business utilizes innovative technologies, including an advanced leak detection system and a robust damage prevention program, to help our operations run safely and efficiently.

 

The Terminals & pipelines business includes pipelines that transport onshore crude oil production to our Whiting refinery and offshore crude oil and natural gas production to key refining markets and trading and distribution hubs nationwide. In addition, bp also has an ownership interest in more than a dozen terminals in California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Washington state. 

Learn more

Our pipelines

Tariffs

Contractor information