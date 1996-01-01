While our Terminals & pipelines business is headquartered in Chicago, we manage all pipeline operations from control centers in Oklahoma and Washington state using satellite communications. Our Terminals & pipelines business utilizes innovative technologies, including an advanced leak detection system and a robust damage prevention program, to help our operations run safely and efficiently.

The Terminals & pipelines business includes pipelines that transport onshore crude oil production to our Whiting refinery and offshore crude oil and natural gas production to key refining markets and trading and distribution hubs nationwide. In addition, bp also has an ownership interest in more than a dozen terminals in California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Washington state.

