Our pipelines

We safely transport more than 1 million barrels per day of oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and refined products.
The Chicap Pipeline System, operated by bp pipelines (North America), is comprised of 203 miles of 26" mainline from Patoka, IL to Manhattan/Mokena, IL, 12 miles of active 16" from Mokena, IL to Lemont, IL and 15 miles of active 14" from Mokena, IL to Blue Island, IL.
Chicap Pipeline receives low sulfur and heavy crude oil from Capline Pipeline, and Woodpat Pipeline and ExxonMobil at Patoka and Enbridge Pipeline at Mokena. Chicap Pipeline delivers at Manhattan, Mokena, Lemont and Blue Island. In addition, Chicap has the ability to transfer oil from Woodpat to Marathon Pipelines at Patoka. The mainline capacity is 360 kbpd on a design crude basis with active stations. The capacity of Mokena to Lemont lateral is 100 kbpd.
Caesar Pipeline is part of the Mardi Gras Transportation System. The 115 mile pipeline, operated by Shell Pipeline Company LP, provides gathering services in Southern Green Canyon, with access to Atwater Valley, Walker Ridge, and Lund areas in the Gulf of Mexico. From SS332 production can access 2 export pipelines – Cameron Highway (CHOPS) and Poseidon pipelines which access the Texas and Louisiana markets.
It is a 40” crude oil pipeline that spans 632 miles in length. Capline will originate in Patoka, Illinois and will terminate in St James, Louisana. Capline is currently out of service and a reversal of direction is under analysis.
Endymion Oil Pipeline, operated by Shell Pipeline Company LP, is part of the Mardi Gras Transportation System. The 89 mile pipeline with a 425,000 bpd capacity, provides access to the Mississippi Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. It is connected to LOOP Clovelly storage with access to multiple markets.
The 161 mile long system, with a 600,000 bpd capacity, is operated by Shell and provides access from the deepwater Mississippi Canyon areas into ChevronTexaco's Fourchon terminal and the LOOP operated Clovelly Terminal.
Proteus Oil Pipeline, operated by Shell Pipeline Company LP, is part of the Mardi Gras Transportation System. This 71 mile long pipeline, with a 425,000 bpd capacity, provides access to the Mississippi Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico from the Thunderhorse platform to SP 89E.
This 40 mile long system, operated by Shell, provides access from the deepwater Mississippi Canyon areas into the Mars oil pipeline at West Delta 143. From WD143 production is transported to Chevron’s Fourchon terminal and LOOP’s Clovelly terminal.
Olympic Pipeline is a 400-mile interstate pipeline system that includes 12-inch, 14-inch, 16-inch, and 20-inch pipelines. The pipeline runs along a 299-mile corridor from Blaine, Washington to Portland, Oregon. The system transports gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. This fuel originates at four Puget Sound refineries, two in Whatcom County and two in Skagit County, and is delivered to Seattle's Harbor Island, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Renton, Tacoma, Vancouver Washington, and Portland Oregon.
Cleopatra Gas Pipeline is part of the Mardi Gras Transportation System in the Gulf of Mexico. The 115 mile pipeline provides gathering services in Southern Green Canyon, with access to Atwater Valley, Walker Ridge, and Lund areas in the Gulf of Mexico. From SS332 downstream access is to Manta Ray and Nautilus pipeline systems.
