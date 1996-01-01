Renewable diesel is diesel fuel manufactured from biomass-based feedstocks, such as vegetable oils and rendered animal fats. In 2018, Cherry Point became the first refinery in the Pacific Northwest capable of processing these feedstocks alongside conventional feedstocks like crude oils



Low carbon product for our customers

Our renewable diesel has only 30% of the greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint of fossil diesel1 and is chemically identical to conventional ultra-low sulfur diesel.

In October 2021, we announced plans for a $269 million investment in three projects at Cherry Point, aimed at improving the refinery’s efficiency, reducing its carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions and increasing its renewable diesel production capability. Expected to create more than 300 local jobs over the next three years, this investment is aligned with our aims to be net zero across our operations by 2050 or sooner and to reduce the carbon intensity of the products we sell by 50% by 2050 or sooner.