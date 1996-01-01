Our renewable diesel has only 30% of the greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint of fossil diesel1 and is chemically identical to conventional ultra-low sulfur diesel.
In October 2021, we announced plans for a $269 million investment in three projects at Cherry Point, aimed at improving the refinery’s efficiency, reducing its carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions and increasing its renewable diesel production capability. Expected to create more than 300 local jobs over the next three years, this investment is aligned with our aims to be net zero across our operations by 2050 or sooner and to reduce the carbon intensity of the products we sell by 50% by 2050 or sooner.
In 2021, Washington state adopted both a new carbon pricing system and a new low carbon fuel standard (LCFS) mandating a 20% reduction in the carbon intensity of transportation fuels by 2038 (compared with 2017 levels). Co-processing already generates Advanced Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) under the federal Renewable Fuels Standard. It can also generate credits under LCFS programs in California, Oregon and other states.
We believe carbon pricing is the most economically efficient policy mechanism to incentivize decarbonization, while recognizing that regulation also has a critical role to play. With that in mind, we strongly advocated for the new cap-and-invest program in Washington state and for an extension of California’s existing program to 2030. We are now working with state policymakers in Oregon to share our experiences with other programs as they craft their own cap-and-invest system.
1 This figure is based on GREET 3.0 for California Air Resources Board provisional pathway using tallow feedstock.
2 Applies where generators over 25 megawatts are required to possess credits.