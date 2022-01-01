Site traffic information and cookies

EV fleet charging

We took our first major step into electrification in the US by acquiring EV fleet charging provider AMPLY Power in December 2021
A graphic of EV chargers and vehicles with the text "Accelerating the transition to EV fleets," along with the logos for bp and AMPLY POWER

Fully owned and rebranded now as bp pulse fleet, our charging team is leveraging its expertise and setting its sights on introducing the proprietary Omega charge management software and charging-as-a-service model to new geographies.

 

This includes an agreement with Hertz, where bp plans to develop a national network of EV charging stations. The agreement involves the management of Hertz’s charging infrastructure by bp pulse and customization of its software to support fleet operations by automating charging when the power price is low.  

 

“bp is aiming to speed up electrification in the fast-growing fleet segment, which has a key role to play in lowering emissions from the transport sector. As we continue to invest in new forms of infrastructure and technology to serve our global fleet customers, AMPLY Power provides an ideal opportunity to build our EV business in the US. They bring an experienced team, a rapidly expanding customer base and user-friendly digital platform.” 

 

Richard Bartlett, SVP, future mobility and solutions

