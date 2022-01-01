EV fleet charging

Fully owned and rebranded now as bp pulse fleet, our charging team is leveraging its expertise and setting its sights on introducing the proprietary Omega charge management software and charging-as-a-service model to new geographies.

This includes an agreement with Hertz, where bp plans to develop a national network of EV charging stations. The agreement involves the management of Hertz’s charging infrastructure by bp pulse and customization of its software to support fleet operations by automating charging when the power price is low.

