Transforming waste into fuel: Archaea Energy and Rumpke bring online state-of-the-art renewable natural gas plant in Kentucky

HOUSTON - Today bp’s Archaea Energy (NYSE: BP) celebrates the startup of its original Archaea Modular Design (AMD) renewable natural gas (RNG) plant in Jeffersonville, Kentucky, with a ribbon cutting. The plant is next to the Montgomery County Landfill owned by Rumpke Waste and Recycling.

Landfill gas, a natural byproduct of the decomposition of waste in landfills, is a form of greenhouse gas. Using the AMD process, the Montgomery County plant captures the gas from Rumpke’s landfill and converts it to RNG, which can lead to cleaner air, less odor and more sustainable energy when compared with traditional fossil fuel energy, according to the U.S. EPA.

"This opening marks a significant milestone for us in the Midwest," said Will Burton, executive vice president of Archaea Energy. "It's our second AMD project with Rumpke and shows our collective strength and ingenuity. We are thrilled to provide Kentucky communities with a cleaner and more sustainable fuel source."

The Montgomery County Landfill can process 3,200 cubic feet of landfill gas per minute (scfm) into RNG – enough gas to heat around 13,026 homes annually, according to the EPA’s Landfill Gas Energy Benefits Calculator. Traditionally, RNG plants have been custom built, but the AMD allows plants to be built on skids with interchangeable components. Using a standardized modular design can lead to a faster build than previous industry standards.

“Rumpke has been investing in green technology at our landfills since 1986,” said Jeff Rumpke, area president, Rumpke. “The Montgomery County Landfill project is the seventh landfill-gas-to-energy plant to come online at our network of regional landfills. This plant will provide our Central and Eastern Kentucky customers assurance that their waste is not only being properly managed – but beneficially reused.”

With the acquisition of Archaea, bp is now the largest RNG producer in the U.S., enhancing its ability to support customers’ decarbonization goals and progressing its aim to reduce the average lifecycle carbon intensity of the energy products it sells. Bioenergy is one of five strategic transition growth engines that bp intends to grow, including growing Archaea to roughly 50 million mmbtus per year by 2030.