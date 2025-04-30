Bonus cashback special offer

2.1 These terms and conditions contain certain terms and conditions which appear in similar text style to this clause and which:

2.1.1 may limit the risk or liability of the promoter or a third party; and/or

2.1.2 may create risk or liability for the entrant; and/or

2.1.3 may compel the entrant to indemnify the promoter or a third party; and/or

2.1.4 serves as an acknowledgement, by the entrant, of a fact.

2.2 The entrant's attention is drawn to these terms and conditions because they are important and should be carefully noted.

2.3 Nothing in these terms and conditions is intended to, or must be understood to, unlawfully restrict, limit or avoid any rights or obligations, as the case may be, created for either the entrant or the promoter in terms of the Consumer Protection Act, 68 of 2008 ("the CPA").

2.4 The entrant acknowledges that by submitting his or her entry to the promotion he/she has been given an appropriate opportunity to first read these terms and conditions before entering and that he/she understands and agrees to the terms and conditions.

2.5 All entrants to this promotion participate entirely at their own risk. By reading and accepting these terms and conditions, the entrant gives consent to these risks and hereby indemnifies and holds harmless the promoter its directors, employees and agents, against any and all liability pertaining to any damage, cost, injuries and losses of whatever nature sustained as a result of their participation in the competition and related events and activities, save where such damage, cost, injuries and losses are sustained as a result of the gross negligence or wilful misconduct of any indemnified party.