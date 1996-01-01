Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Daniela Proske

Managing partner

Daniela is a managing partner at bp ventures. She leads investment activity that supports business growth in the customer & products unit and sits on the company boards of portfolio firms: FreeWire Technologies, RepairPal, MaaS Global and Mendel. Daniela also represents bp on the advisory board of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

 

Daniela started her career at chemical company BASF, working in business development and then as a global key account manager in intermediates. Later she became a member of the BASF Ventures team and more recently worked as a senior manager in the M&A team, leading international transactions for various business units.

 

Prior to BASF, Daniela co-founded a life science company where she was head of finance. She has a PhD in biochemistry from Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich and graduated in economics at the St. Galler Business School, Switzerland.

Daniela's portfolio companies

FreeWire
RepairPal
ryd
Calysta
Fulcrum

Daniela Proske