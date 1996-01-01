Strategy, sustainability & ventures

Site traffic information and cookies

Collaborating across bp to enable the businesses to achieve their goals

bp’s strategy – graphic
Sustainability, strategy & ventures (SS&V) defines and accelerates the delivery of our strategy, while engraining sustainability in our business and promoting ethics and compliance across the ‎organization

 

SS&V is...

...a business entity to accelerate strategic delivery

 

  • We originate, incubate, scale and commercialize new businesses and technology-led options, underpinned by technology insights and accelerate growth in our core business and in new digital adjacencies. 

 

...an integrator to define strategic direction for bp

 

  • Modern, dynamic and collaborative approach to strategy, sustainability and capital allocation – we work together with the businesses, finance and the broad organization to support the ‎delivery of our ambition, our aims and our financial aspirations. We will help to frame and make the ‎optimal trade-offs and choices for bp.
  • Connecting strategy and purpose – we lead the development of bp’s strategy, to drive the long-term resilience and value of our business and create value for our stakeholders more widely, including society, our employees and our shareholders.
  • Proprietary bp insights – we focus on developing a distinctive understanding of global economics, energy markets, customer needs, technology and competitors to support our businesses and ‎strategy.‎
  • Proactive shaping of external policy – we define where bp stands on matters of public policy – ‎in line with our aims – as well as how we can contribute to proactively shape the external ‎environment across regions.
  • Setting bp’s sustainability strategic direction – we define bp’s approach to sustainability and promote progress ‎on bp net zero, people and planet aims.‎
  • Enabling bp and its businesses to achieve their goals – where we hold expertise, we will ‎use it collaboratively and constructively.

 

...an enabler to effective ethics and compliance as a driver of organizational and business sustainability

 

  • We support bp business groups and other entities in promoting an ethical culture and work ‎environment, and effective compliance risk management.
We also harness adjacencies to our existing businesses, through our venturing and business building capabilities. The latter we call bp Launchpad. Combined, these give us access to short-term and longer-term high-value options, investing around $100 million per year in both our existing portfolio and new companies.

bp ventures

bp ventures plays a key role in helping the company reinvent itself as an integrated energy company.

 

bp ventures was set up more than 12 years ago as a way of accessing disruptive technologies and business models in the renewable energy sector to deliver strategic value for bp.

bp ventures

bp Launchpad

Started in 2018, bp Launchpad is an investment unit and business scale-up that backs and rapidly scales disruptive energy start-ups through provision of growth capital, providing support and strategic synergies with bp.

 

It was founded to accelerate the reinvention of bp by enabling group strategy and pioneering innovation through identifying, investing and scaling strategic technologies and acquisitions.

“The purpose of SS&V is to define a value-creating, sustainable and resilient strategy for bp, and to accelerate its delivery in support of our net zero ambition.”

Giulia Chierchia, EVP, strategy, sustainability & ventures

