Strategy, sustainability & ventures

Collaborating across bp to enable the businesses to achieve their goals
bp ventures plays a key role in helping the company reinvent itself as an integrated energy company.
bp ventures was set up more than 12 years ago as a way of accessing disruptive technologies and business models in the renewable energy sector to deliver strategic value for bp.
Started in 2018, bp Launchpad is an investment unit and business scale-up that backs and rapidly scales disruptive energy start-ups through provision of growth capital, providing support and strategic synergies with bp.
It was founded to accelerate the reinvention of bp by enabling group strategy and pioneering innovation through identifying, investing and scaling strategic technologies and acquisitions.