Strategy, sustainability & ventures

We originate, incubate, scale and commercialize new businesses and technology-led options, underpinned by technology insights and accelerate growth in our core business and in new digital adjacencies.

Modern, dynamic and collaborative approach to strategy, sustainability and capital allocation – we work together with the businesses, finance and the broad organization to support the ‎delivery of our ambition, our aims and our financial aspirations. We will help to frame and make the ‎optimal trade-offs and choices for bp.

Connecting strategy and purpose – we lead the development of bp’s strategy, to drive the long-term resilience and value of our business and create value for our stakeholders more widely, including society, our employees and our shareholders.



Proprietary bp insights – we focus on developing a distinctive understanding of global economics, energy markets, customer needs, technology and competitors to support our businesses and ‎strategy.‎

Proactive shaping of external policy – we define where bp stands on matters of public policy – ‎in line with our aims – as well as how we can contribute to proactively shape the external ‎environment across regions.

‎Setting bp’s sustainability strategic direction – we define bp’s approach to sustainability and promote progress ‎on bp net zero, people and planet aims.‎