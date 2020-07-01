Site traffic information and cookies

Giulia Chierchia

Giulia Chierchia - EVP, strategy, sustainability & ventures

EVP, strategy, sustainability & ventures

Leadership team tenure:

Appointed 1 July 2020

 

Nationality:

Belgian - Italian  

Career

Giulia joined bp in April 2020 as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Sustainability. In her role, Giulia drives bp’s strategy, sustainability & ventures agenda. She has also oversight for the group’s ethics and compliance organisation. Prior to bp, Giulia worked for McKinsey, where she was a senior partner. She led the global downstream oil and gas practice and was a key member of the chemicals and electricity, power and natural gas practices. She has more than 10 years’ experience in the energy sector, including helping companies shape their strategies for the energy transition. Giulia graduated from Bocconi University in Milan and holds an MBA from INSEAD. She is half Belgian, half Italian and grew up in London. She is also a mother of 2 children.

