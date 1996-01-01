Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Gareth Burns

Vice president

Prior to joining bp to lead bp Ventures, Gareth Burns led Equinor Ventures, Equinor’s corporate venture capital activities. Before establishing Equinor Energy Ventures in 2016, Gareth was senior vice president for business development and has almost 30 years of experience within the energy industry. He has held various management positions throughout his career with Equinor and has worked in all areas of the energy value chain. 


Gareth is the vice chair and trustee (“director”) of Stewardship Services (UKET) Limited where he also chairs the Audit and Risk Committee. He is a trustee of the Stewardship American Donor Fund UK Limited and his local church. 


Gareth is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries and has a BSc in Actuarial Mathematics and Statistics from Heriot-Watt University in the UK. He is an Irish citizen, a keen cyclist and lives with his family in London, UK.

