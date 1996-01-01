Nick Kendall is a principal at bp ventures, based in London, UK. He is responsible for origination, commercial analysis and execution of new investment opportunities, as well portfolio management. Nick has experience as commercial lead across a range of deals globally, and his work spans various tech sectors.



With a background in chemical engineering, Nick started his career at bp in drilling engineering and offshore operations roles, before helping shape bp’s strategy and participation in electrification and advanced mobility. Having seen the value of bringing external innovation and technology into bp to help accelerate its journey to net zero, Nick decided to undertake a career at bp ventures.



Nick is a chartered chemical engineer with a MEng degree from the University of Nottingham. Outside of work, Nick is a father, and a keen sportsman and runner who loves the outdoors.

