Tim Singer

Tim is based in San Francisco and will be responsible for the origination, investment and portfolio management of ventures investments. Tim joined the team from National Grid Partners, the corporate venture capital arm of the UK-based utility National Grid. Previously, Tim worked with Rocky Mountain Institute’s Business Renewables Center, the California Energy Commission, and the United States Peace Corps.



Tim holds a Master of Environmental Management from Duke University's Nicholas School of the Environment, an MBA from UNC Chapel Hill's Kenan-Flagler Business School, and a BS in Aquatic Biology from UC Santa Barbara. He lives in San Francisco with his partner and their two dogs; in his free time, he can be found fussing over his houseplants, buried in a sci-fi book, or on a local trail.