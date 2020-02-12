Digital innovators and experts from various sectors got together to debate this topic at our recent Digital Energy Day at Landing 42 (the Cheesegrater building), with its breath-taking views of London.

Our aim was to present something diverse, different and digital, with a mixture of discussions, break-outs and networking. We also showcased some of the ways we are using digital technologies to improve the quality of our seismic imaging, rock characterisation and reservoir management, and drive improved levels of safety and operational efficiency.