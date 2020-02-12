Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Life@bp
  4. Our stories
  5. Digital Energy Day

Digital Energy Day

Published:
12 February 2020
What does the future of a digital Upstream company look like?

Digital innovators and experts from various sectors got together to debate this topic at our recent Digital Energy Day at Landing 42 (the Cheesegrater building), with its breath-taking views of London.

 

Our aim was to present something diverse, different and digital, with a mixture of discussions, break-outs and networking.  We also showcased some of the ways we are using digital technologies to improve the quality of our seismic imaging, rock characterisation and reservoir management, and drive improved levels of safety and operational efficiency.

 

Learn more about the Digital Energy Day

Digital Energy Day

Digital Energy Day

Digital Energy Day

Bernard Looney, chief of Upstream

Bernard Looney, chief of Upstream

Ahmed Hasmi, head of Upstream technology

Ahmed Hasmi, head of Upstream technology

Lamar McKay, deputy group chief executive

Lamar McKay, deputy group chief executive

Bernard Looney, chief of Upstream

Bernard Looney, chief of Upstream

The event was an opportunity also to hear from BP’s executives on how we are rolling out digital technology right across the company, before we collaborated in groups to discuss a number of ‘Big Bets’ – opportunities and challenges that could be addressed through digital innovation and new ways of working.

 

We are excited to share the day’s activities here with you through our photos and podcast.

 

Listen to the Podcast

View gallery

Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day

Job opportunities at bp

Related content

Professionals

As one of the most successful energy companies in the world, with operations in over 80 countries, we are ideally placed to meet the broadest range of career aspirations

Students and graduates

BP offers world class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school

Our latest steps in electrification

We are working across our businesses – from charging to EV Fluids – so we can all get plugged into the EV revolution