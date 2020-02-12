Digital innovators and experts from various sectors got together to debate this topic at our recent Digital Energy Day at Landing 42 (the Cheesegrater building), with its breath-taking views of London.
Our aim was to present something diverse, different and digital, with a mixture of discussions, break-outs and networking. We also showcased some of the ways we are using digital technologies to improve the quality of our seismic imaging, rock characterisation and reservoir management, and drive improved levels of safety and operational efficiency.
Digital Energy Day
Digital Energy Day
Bernard Looney, chief of Upstream
Ahmed Hasmi, head of Upstream technology
Lamar McKay, deputy group chief executive
Bernard Looney, chief of Upstream
The event was an opportunity also to hear from BP’s executives on how we are rolling out digital technology right across the company, before we collaborated in groups to discuss a number of ‘Big Bets’ – opportunities and challenges that could be addressed through digital innovation and new ways of working.
We are excited to share the day’s activities here with you through our photos and podcast.
As one of the most successful energy companies in the world, with operations in over 80 countries, we are ideally placed to meet the broadest range of career aspirations
BP offers world class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school
We are working across our businesses – from charging to EV Fluids – so we can all get plugged into the EV revolution