Working at the interface of science, tech and people: Natalie’s story

“At university I studied chemistry and history of art, as I originally wanted a career in art restoration. But I soon found that materials development was my passion. So, I completed my PhD in chemistry and begun as a research scientist,” she said. “All through my studies however, I had an interest in talking to people about science and technology, especially those who aren’t technical. I enjoyed thinking about the best analogy to use so someone without a science background – like my mum, who’s an accountant – could understand.” Finding a unique role at BP When she joined five years ago, Natalie started in a researching role, developing new bio-materials at BP’s Conversion Technology Centre in Illinois. After a couple of years, she decided she wanted to change to a less conventional career in science. “I was more interested in talking to experts, learning, and being able to describe this knowledge to somebody else. So, I spoke up and made it clear that I wanted to try something different,” Natalie explained.



When you show initiative, people support you in whatever you do at BP. They want people who are passionate about their work, and if your passion isn’t working in a lab then they really want to get you to where you want to be.