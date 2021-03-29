World Autism Awareness Week

Antoni’s career has taken him from being a journalist writing for “The Warsaw Voice” and “Polska The Times”, to the Polish Motorboat and Water-Ski Association, being Creative Director for DNA Agency, to his current role as a senior customer service representative at bp. “My Asperger’s (as I like to call it) has gifted me with a very interesting career”. He says it was bp’s openness to diversity that originally drew him to the role, “I knew the way I thought would be more understood and could see an interesting career path ahead of me.”

“It’s been an exciting year at bp” explains Antoni. In that time, he’s joined the core neurodiversity working group, promoting inclusion and support within the business and hiring neurodiverse talent, and launched a neurodiversity ally programme in Budapest, where he’s based. “The goal is for people to be able to identify themselves as neurodiverse if they want to, without feeling any sense of stigma.” For Antoni, it’s important for people to take an open and collaborative approach: “Neurodiversity isn’t something people should feel they have to keep to themselves.”

Antoni credits his mother for inspiring him to speak out: “In my opinion, the worst thing you can do is sit back and stay quiet about things. I’m not one of those people. I think I learned a lot from my Mum who was never afraid to be vocal about who she was and what she believed in.”

