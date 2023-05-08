There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Graduates from Leoben are invited to apply for bp's UK Early Development Programme. The usual starting point for Leoben graduates is either Aberdeen (North Sea centre) or London (international exploration and production centre in Sunbury).
We offer a wide variety of interesting opportunities for Leoben graduates, including subsurface, data science, business and trading roles.
Students can apply for office based summer internships in the UK, typically lasting 11 weeks, which also might offer an opportunity for a student's master's project.
Depending on your performance and a final presentation at the end of your internship, you might even be able to secure a job offer from bp before you even finish your final academic year!
Online applications for graduate opportunities and internships usually open in mid-September and close as soon as vacancies have been filled. Apply early to increase your chances!
