Leoben

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

To strengthen its diverse international workforce, bp looks for the best engineering and geoscience students and graduates
Search and apply

Graduate programmes

 

Graduates from Leoben are invited to apply for bp's UK Early Development Programme. The usual starting point for Leoben graduates is either Aberdeen (North Sea centre) or London (international exploration and production centre in Sunbury). 

 

We offer a wide variety of interesting opportunities for Leoben graduates, including subsurface, data science, business and trading roles.

Intern programmes

 

Students can apply for office based summer internships in the UK, typically lasting 11 weeks, which also might offer an opportunity for a student's master's project.

 

Depending on your performance and a final presentation at the end of your internship, you might even be able to secure a job offer from bp before you even finish your final academic year!

Application process

Online applications for graduate opportunities and internships usually open in mid-September and close as soon as vacancies have been filled. Apply early to increase your chances!

 

Apply online:

  • Feel free to browse the bp careers website to find out more about the opportunities bp has to offer before you apply.

When you are ready:

  • Press the “get started” button above. 
  • Selecting “United Kingdom” gives you the widest variety of relevant roles. 
  • An “Upper Second (2:1)” degree is roughly equivalent to Gut (2) in the Austrian system.
Find out more with our downloadable application process brochure pdf / 328.4 KB

Job offers:

  • Are made shortly after the assessment centres. Most graduates join bp in autumn, but occasionally we can accommodate alternative start dates.

 

Glück Auf!

Tips and advice

