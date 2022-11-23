Marking milestones: a year of project delivery

Delivering energy that is reliable, affordable and low carbon is a big challenge – it’s what we call the energy trilemma. And it’s why bp is involved in projects that help us to progress each element of this complex puzzle.



That means growing our renewables portfolio to support the energy transition while continuing to develop resilient hydrocarbons projects that help to strengthen energy security.



It also means that our teams around the world are busier than ever. We take a look at three resilient hydrocarbons projects due to start up in 2023 to find out more about their progress this year. Plus, we check in on a fourth that plans to bring essential new lower carbon gas supplies to market in the next five years.

