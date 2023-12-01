Transformation plans into action

UK

Sky-high ambition

We helped to fuel the first-ever transatlantic flight by a commercial airline with 100% sustainable aviation fuel.

But our sky-high ambitions for our SAF business didn’t end on touchdown. Although most of what we supply today is conventional jet fuel, we plan to invest to produce more biofuels to help make it more available for our customers, and to create value for bp too.

This milestone is another example of our transformation to an integrated energy company.