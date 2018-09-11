Battery technology update: is it a game-changer for the energy future?

5. Falling costs

Until recently, almost half the cost of an electric vehicle was taken up by building the battery itself. With advances in technology, that cost has dropped in the past three years by about two-thirds to around $200 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). For a top-end car, the battery cost drops from around $45,000 to around $15,000.This reduction has helped to accelerate the take-up of electric mobility. And costs are expected to fall even more dramatically; BP’s Technology Outlook predicts that buying, running and fuelling electric cars in Europe will become competitive with ICE (internal combustion engine)-driven models before 2050.

6. Capacity versus charging speed

Battery life remains a problem, both for smartphone users with 'phone anxiety' who want power that lasts longer than a day - and for potential electric vehicle owners with ‘range anxiety’ (the fear of running out of energy mid-journey without the means to recharge). Those drivers may want to go farther than 200 miles on a charge but don’t have access to home charging to top-up the battery overnight. They want solutions. Charging rates for LiBs have remained stubbornly slow because of a trade-off between how much energy a battery holds and how quickly it can be charged. This means, at the moment, a battery is either designed for high capacity (energy density) that will allow the battery to last longer before recharging or, one that’s optimised for a fast charging rate. [For more, see 'the experts' view' below].

7. Finding the right chemistry

Almost all four-wheel battery electric vehicles these days use LiBs. But, battery developers are playing around with the fundamentals of the technology - the cathode and the anode (between which the electric charge moves) and the electrolyte solution (that carries the charge). They are hoping to discover the right combinations that will produce greater power and energy densities and, ultimately, could be a game changer for electric mobility.