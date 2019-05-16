Air BP supplied the fuel for a plane trip across Sweden today that achieved nearly half the emissions of regular journeys on the same route.



It joined forces with fuel producer Neste, Swedish Braathens Regional Airways and aircraft manufacturer ATR to deliver the 'perfect flight' from Halmstad to Stockholm.



Emissions-busting fuel

For the first time every element in the flight management process was optimized to keep carbon emissions to a minimum, including:

Using fuel derived from non-palm renewable and sustainable raw materials, which will produce 80% fewer emissions over its life-cycle compared with conventional jet fuel.

Flying the ATR 72-600 aircraft that ATR says produces 40% fewer carbon emissions per trip compared with regional jets, saving 4,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per aircraft per year.

Incorporating efficient flight-planning techniques for mapping the straightest route, the way the pilot flew the plane, and even the length of the taxi at the airport.

All these elements combined to successfully reduce emissions by 46% compared to the regular flights on this route.

Why is this important?

With the electrification of commercial aircraft thought to be decades away, advances in aircraft efficiency and the use of sustainable aviation fuel are likely to play a significant role in supporting the aviation industry to meet its ambitious targets of reducing carbon emissions to half 2005 levels by 2050.

