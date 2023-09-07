A better and balanced energy system for all

My earliest memories of energy and power are about not having enough of it. If we wanted gas and electricity, we had to top up our ‘pay-as-you-go’ cards at our local shop.

Once topped up, we put the cards in our meters at home. The meters had countdown clocks, and the numbers would go down every time you used either your gas or electricity. When they got to zero, the lights would go out and the heating would stop. We could only top up again when somebody in our house got paid. It was a frustrating way to live.

