Driving ambition: Bernard on the year since bp’s net zero launch

5) Diversifying bp:

We’ve entered the US and UK offshore wind markets – striking deals for significant positions in both. Our solar partnership Lightsource bp has been a delivery machine. We’re also in action planning industrial-scale production of green hydrogen and leading a partnership to develop the UK’s first decarbonized industrial hub. All of this means we have a pipeline of 12.5GW (net) in renewables projects – well on our way to our goal of 50GW by 2030.

6) Focusing our hydrocarbons:

We’ve focused on the best new oil and gas production in Egypt, Oman, India, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea and Southern Gas Corridor. These projects keep bp on track to deliver 900,000 extra barrels per day from major projects by the end of 2021, relative to 2015. With margins around 35% higher than the base business we had in 2015, these new barrels are a cash engine powering our transformation.



7) Demonstrating financial discipline:

We’ve reduced our net debt, revised our long-term price assumptions, and strengthened our balance sheet through divestments like the sale of our petrochemicals business. But it’s also about what we haven’t done – like walking away from deals to add 12GW of renewables in 4Q 2020 because they did not meet our investment criteria of 8-10% expected returns.

