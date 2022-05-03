Bernard sends note to employees on 1Q 2022 results

Bernard has sent a message to everyone at bp with the announcement of the 1Q 2022 results



Hello everyone,

We’re reporting our latest earnings against the backdrop of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the terrible consequences it is having for people in the country and the region. Thank you for everything you are doing in response. We want to be a truly purpose-led company – and this is one way you are living our purpose, day in, day out.

All at the same time, costs of living are rising and the pandemic, while less intense in many places, is not yet over. It is a lot to be dealing with. Please look out for your colleagues, keep talking, and really listening to each other.

Eliminating risks

Very close to home, I’m saddened to tell you that a contractor colleague died last week in an accident at an Aral retail site in Marne, Germany. This is the second person who has died in an accident this year. In my note last quarter, in February, I wrote about the contractor road tanker driver killed in a collision. Two families left heartbroken. As you will expect, the families are being supported, and both incidents are being investigated – that is how we and our contractors can learn how to eliminate the risks that lead to tragedies like these. Please help by keeping your focus on the job and – most of all – showing the deep care for your colleagues that will help us to keep each other safe.

Purpose led, performance driven

When it comes to today’s numbers, you’ll see the impact of our decision to exit Rosneft and our businesses in Russia. You have been overwhelmingly supportive – thank you – it is the right decision for bp and for our shareholders. It does mean that we have taken some large non-cash charges in our accounts, and these show up in the headline loss we reported of $20.4 billion. There are three very important things to note about that number – and our decision on Russia in general.

First, it does NOT change our strategy, our financial frame, or our plans for the dividend and share buybacks.

Second, the company is running well – you will see that in our underlying profit of $6.2 billion and cash flow of $8.2 billion. And we’ve reduced net debt yet again – for the eighth quarter in a row – now at $27.5 billion.

