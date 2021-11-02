Bernard sends note to employees on 3Q 2021 results

Bernard has sent a message to everyone at bp with the announcement of the 3Q 2021 results



Hello everyone,

We’ve just announced bp’s results for the third quarter – and, once again, we are performing while transforming. Your hard work and commitment are really paying off – thank you.



On safety, I do want to highlight that we saw a rise in incidents in the quarter – an important reminder to all of us to stay focused on safe and reliable operations.



Financially, our underlying profit is up at $3.3 billion. Our net debt is down for the sixth quarter and we’re generating a great deal of cash – $17.5 billion for the year so far – that’s around double the same point last year. Rising commodity prices certainly helped, but I am most pleased that, quarter by quarter, our business is simply running well.



It means we can reward our shareholders – including you – with a further $1.25 billion of buybacks planned AND, at the same time, continue to invest in our transformation.



The following are a few highlights of progress from the quarter.