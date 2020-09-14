Bernard’s employee note to launch bp week

Welcome to bp week!

And just last month we started up Atlantis 3 in the Gulf of Mexico. It is exactly the type of project that fits our strategy to focus on resilient hydrocarbons – 36,000 barrels of high-quality, low-cost production in a basin we know. And delivered after 400,000 hours of development work with no injuries recorded – even more impressive as this was time worked offshore.

It’s only six weeks since we launched our new strategy – our transformation from an IOC to IEC delivering solutions for customers. And we are off to a flying start. Last week alone we announced three exciting partnerships:

What is bp week?

Now we have another really big week ahead. Traditionally, this kind of event has been exclusively for the investor community. But for the first three days, we are opening our doors to anyone and everyone who is interested in presentations and dialogue about our strategy. We are being more inclusive and more transparent in an effort to help everyone better understand our strategy and why we are so confident we can deliver it. And it looks like we are going to be joined by over 13,000 of our stakeholders – from capital markets analysts to non-governmental organizations to interested members of the public.

Key questions

While the response to our new strategy has been generally positive, there are also questions people have raised. In order to build trust and confidence, we will address them as best we can. The five key ones are as follows:

Why is a 40% reduction in our oil and gas production by 2030 the right thing to do?

How will we transition our cashflow from hydrocarbons to low carbon over the next decade?

The scale of our renewables ambition is huge – how achievable is this?

Can we deliver the 8-10% returns from renewables?

Why bp – what is our competitive advantage?

Comprehensive answers

This week is about providing comprehensive answers to those questions and many others that will be raised. Today, we will showcase the thinking that has shaped the strategy and that guides our actions.