Oil and gas can be consistent with the Paris goals

Taking the right path

BP chief executive Bob Dudley has outlined why continued investment in the oil and gas industry is essential to meeting the dual challenge of providing billions of people with more energy while drastically lowering carbon emissions.

Arguing against divestment in his keynote speech at the Oil & Money Conference today, Dudley said the energy industry is facing a fork in the road.

“We could go the way of people who want to drive a wedge between the energy industry and investors. They push for potentially confusing disclosures, raise the spectre of a systemic risk to the financial system from stranded assets and campaign for divestment − all in an effort to squeeze oil and gas out of the fuel mix.

“They are driven by good intentions, but my concern is that their suggested recommendations could lead to bad outcomes, particularly for some of the most vulnerable people in the world,” he said.

“Or, we could take a different, more innovative and collaborative path; one that recognizes that many fuels must play a part in meeting the dual challenge − albeit, made much cleaner, better and kinder to the planet.”

Outlining flaws in the divestment argument, Dudley told the audience: