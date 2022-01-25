Simply the best: bp and M&S Food winning relationship continues

Valued at around £40 billion, the UK’s convenience retail industry is one of the most advanced markets in the world. Trends shift quickly and competition is fierce – remaining connected to customers’ wants and needs is key to survival.



bp and M&S Food have played a central role in the UK convenience landscape since 2005, when the two British brands agreed to open a network of M&S Food stores at bp forecourts.



In the early 2000s, British food shopping habits were changing rapidly. “You’re talking about a time when customers’ lives were getting busier and busier,” says Alex Jensen, bp’s senior vice president for mobility and convenience, Europe and Southern Africa.