Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Reimagining energy magazine
  4. Picture show: the faces and places of BP in 2017

Picture show: the faces and places of BP in 2017

Release date:
28 December 2017
While you’re here, why not take a look at our round-up of bp in 2023 in pictures?
BP's photographers and filmmakers travel around the world to document the people and places that make the business. As BP Magazine looks back on 2017, here are some of the best images from the past 12 months
Collage of 2017 BP photos

Hanging out - by Stuart Conway

An operator in safety gear hangs on the rigging during preparation to install new equipment on the Clair Ridge platform. Located in the UK North Sea region, west of the Shetland Islands, Clair Ridge is due to start production in 2018.

Hanging out on Clair Ridge platorm above the UK North Sea

White out - by Richard Davies

There's nowhere to escape the weather while refuelling in the sleet and snow at Inverness airport in Scotland. This flight is just one among 6,000 that AirBP fuels every single day, in all conditions.

Snowy refuelling by the Air BP team at Inverness airport in Scotland

Snowy refuelling by the Air BP team at Inverness airport in Scotland

Green fingers - by Marc Morrison

Biofuels start out in life as sugar cane; at BP's Tropical BioEnergia facility in the central-west region of Brazil, staff analyse the quality of the plants and soil. The sustainability of biofuels can vary greatly depending on the raw materials used and agricultural conditions. Brazilian sugar cane is one of the most land-efficient feedstocks for producing biofuels and other products.

Checking the crop at Tropical BioEnergia, part of the BP biofuels business in Brazil

Checking the crop at Tropical BioEnergia, part of the BP biofuels business in Brazil

The scientist - by Richard Davies

Lab work in Sunbury, UK

Ship shape - by Marc Morrison

There's quite a view from the bridge of the British Renown oil tanker while at anchor off Vendovi Island, Washington state, US.

Looking out from the bridge of the British Renown tanker at anchor off Washington state, US

Looking out from the bridge of the British Renown tanker at anchor off Washington state, US

Next generation - by Jon Challicom

BP staff talk to young visitors about careers in science, technology, engineering and maths at the New Scientist Live event in London.

Visitors to BPs exhibition stand at the London New Scientist event

Visitors to BP's exhibition stand at the London New Scientist event

The colour purple - by Marc Morrison

The Caribbean skies turn purple as the sun sets behind BP's Juniper platform offshore Trinidad. Production began from the facility in August 2017, making it the fifth of seven major project start-ups during the year.

BPs Juniper platform as the sun sets over the Caribbean offshore Trinidad

BP's Juniper platform as the sun sets over the Caribbean offshore Trinidad

Line of sight - by Stuart Conway

A view along part of the 1,850 kilometre-long Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) as it is ‘back-filled’ – or buried – in Turkey. TANAP is a central part of the Southern Gas Corridor pipeline system that will carry gas from the Caspian Sea to Western Europe. First gas is due to enter the pipeline in 2018.

View down part of the TANAP pipeline route in Turkey

View down part of the TANAP pipeline route in Turkey

Smiley by Marc Morrison

There's something to smile about working life on board the Atlantis platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

Smiley on board the Atlantis platform in the Gulf of Mexico
Subscribe to our email for the latest stories in energy, technology and engineering, direct to your inbox...
Register now

Looking for more photo stories?

A frog transfer from vessel to platform over the Caspian Sea with the Central Azeri platform in the background

In pictures: Caspian calling

The Juniper jacket on a barge

In pictures: Juniper's journey

Collage of 2016 photos

The best BP photos of 2016