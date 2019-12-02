Biofuels and biopower: BP and Bunge new joint venture

What about sustainability and deforestation of the Amazon rainforest?



People are often concerned about the possibility of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest due to the cultivation of sugarcane, according to Lindenhayn. “That is almost always the first question we hear,” he says.

But BP Bunge Bioenergia was formed around both parties’ existing biofuel mills and existing land under sugarcane cultivation. “Ten out of the 11 mills belonging to the newly-created JV are in Brazil’s centre south cane area and are more than 1,500 kilometres (932 miles) away from the rainforest, greater than the distance between Chicago and Dallas.”

One mill is located farther north, in the Tocantins state, but also out of the Amazon region and in an area historically established for agriculture. “All of our mills are in Brazil’s ZAE Cana [sugarcane agroecological zone],” he says. “This is the Brazilian legislation that prohibits the cultivation of cane in the Amazon and the ecologically important Pantanal biomes and the Upper Paraguay River Basin.”

He also notes that sugarcane cultivation is not in competition with other agricultural areas since Brazil uses less than 4% of the arable land available. Sugarcane is a very robust crop that can be cultivated in locations with limited soil quality that are not usually well suited for growing food (degraded pasture, for example).

“In fact, with the use of new technologies and new cane varieties, we are seeing a massive improvement in yields that will allow the same production of ethanol with reduced use of land, he says. “So we have no plans to look beyond our existing land by way of large-scale greenfield expansion to new mills or agricultural areas.”

