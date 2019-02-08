Meet BP’s flexible fellows

Toggle fullscreen Dr Ahu Gümrah Dumanli-Parry, who will commute between Cambridge and Manchester, combing research with caring for her young son

Dr Dumanli-Parry (pictured above) and fellow recipient Dr Lisa Joss (below) were both attracted by the family-friendly flexibility that the fellowship offers. Dr Joss, a chemical engineer, was eight months pregnant when she heard about the fellowship and applied immediately. “I just thought it was the perfect fit for me − the science fit within the scope of my expertise and it offered the flexibility I knew I would need with a young child," she says. With a three-year-old son, Dr Dumanli-Parry had taken a step back from her research and moved into teaching, but now the fellowship is bringing her back to her passion. “For me, it’s all about being in the lab,” she says. Dr Dumanli-Parry will commute between her new laboratory based at The University of Manchester and her home in Cambridge for about a year until her son is old enough to start school. “My other half will stay in Cambridge for now, but I don’t want to miss out on a year of my son’s development, so I asked BP-ICAM if I could have some additional funding to have him stay with me some of the time and they said yes. I was impressed − that kind of support is unheard of,” adds Dumanli-Parry.

Toggle fullscreen Dr Lisa Joss says the fellowship gives her flexibility while allowing her to build up her research to a full-time career again

In a world that retains a fairly traditional outlook and doesn’t easily make allowances for work-life balance, opportunities like the BP-ICAM fellowship are rare. As a result, researchers find themselves having to work at all hours of the day just to keep their hand in. Something Dr Dumanli-Parry knows from experience. “While I was teaching, I’d say only about 10-20% of my working hours were dedicated to research, which is not enough to create valuable and publishable science, so I would work nights and weekends just to stay published, but it was hard. “This programme allows Lisa and me to work as principal investigators,” she says, “meaning our names go on our research, which is the chance to attract funding to our work. I’ve written a lot of grant proposals under my supervisor’s name, but this is my chance to attract funding to my work. It’s so important that researchers keep their funding streams going.”

A career in science or marriage and children? Arguing for both doesn’t seem terribly controversial today. That wasn’t the case when trailblazing scientist and mother of three Dame Kathleen Lonsdale made a stand against the conventional wisdom that said women belonged in the home, not in the lab.

She took time out in the 1930s to care for her young family, but continued her research from home. She then went back to a distinguished career pioneering the use of X-rays to study crystal structures. So influential was her work that in 1945 she became one of the first two women to be elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society, the world’s oldest and most prestigious scientific academy. Despite her success, she never escaped outdated views of ‘a woman’s place’, leading her to speak widely about the struggle of balancing family and laboratory life, right up to her death in 1971. It’s fitting, then, that a family-friendly fellowship is named in her honour. While the social pressures she faced are more relaxed today, the logistical challenges of working in research while raising a young family remain.