Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Reimagining energy magazine
  4. bp and BA in collaboration on sustainable aviation fuel

Sustainable aviation fuel collaboration with British Airways

Release date:
10 September 2021
Emma Delaney, bp’s EVP of customers & products, comments on the significance of our new deal with British Airways in the drive to decarbonize the skies

It’s great to see British Airways launch a new sustainability programme – and I’m really pleased that we can stand alongside BA to support what they describe as their ‘most important journey yet’.


We’re thrilled to work together to supply sustainable aviation fuel – known as SAF – with respect to BA flights between London, Glasgow and Edinburgh during the COP26 climate summit this November. 


SAF is made from sustainable feedstocks – such as used cooking oil or household waste – and blended with traditional jet fuel. Over its lifecycle, it gives a reduction of up to 80% in carbon emissions compared to the fossil fuels it replaces.

bp was involved in fuelling the first ‘SAF flight’ by an airline back in 2008 and since then has supplied SAF at more than 20 locations worldwide.

 

This collaboration with British Airways is another step forward in a sector that is not easy to decarbonize. But, it is a great opportunity to show that SAF is a viable reality today, and we’ll continue to collaborate with industry stakeholders and governments to explore options to help scale up SAF more broadly.


We’re looking forward to being on board 😊 with British Airways on SAF initiatives.

Be the first to know...

Keep up to date with all the latest developments on our net zero journey by signing up to our monthly newsletter

Related content

Fit to fly: sustainable aviation fuel flies across the Atlantic

Find out more about sustainable aviation fuel

Air bp fuels the ‘perfect flight’