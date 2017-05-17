Venturing into the future: how BP is developing next generation technologies

Light-bulb moments can lead to successful companies, but the failure rate along the way can be very high. This is where the venturing concept comes in, allowing investors to take risks in a carefully managed way.

For BP, venturing is not just a capital investment but also a commitment to providing its business expertise to support a wide range of small, innovative, high-tech start-ups whose emerging ideas, processes or business models it believes may have huge potential for a lower carbon world.

BP’s head of business development for group technology, David Gilmour, says: “The purpose of our venturing business is to take somebody or a group of people who have a really bold ambition or new-to-world ideas, and help to nurture their businesses and their dreams. We’re not just an investor, our expertise is crucial because we have the right skills to support their business. We scan thousands of different technology companies, looking for points of differentiation, new business models and smarter ways to run our own business. This approach gives us faster, cheaper access to ideas and technologies than if we tried ourselves.

David Gilmour, BP head of business development for group technology Our primary aim is not to find the next Tesla or Uber and see them go public to make money for the investor. The real benefit we see is creating the value for BP utilising their technology at scale, which in turn allows them to flourish. This creates a win-win relationship. We aim to get an extraordinary return on our investment when we consider the impact on our own business

BP is already seeing the benefits of investing in innovative technologies in a variety of new areas, from autonomous vehicles to biojet fuels:

Fulcrum - from waste to wingtip

Converting household waste into aviation fuel is the unique concept behind Fulcrum Energy’s new biojet fuel. Once the waste is collected for recycling, suitable materials are selected for use - such as food waste and plastic bottles. The waste is then converted to synthetic jet fuel and blended to make it suitable for aircraft, before being delivered to an airport for use.

The demand for biojet greatly outstrips the supply currently available, partly driven by the aviation industry’s ambitious climate goals – the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is aiming for zero growth in carbon by 2020 and a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2050.

David Gilmour says: “There is no current alternative to jet fuel for aviation, so the industry is hungry for a viable lower carbon alternative. By partnering up with Fulcrum, BP is showing leadership in a new area and it allows us to have a positive influence on how the business develops and grows. We are doing the right thing for BP in reducing our carbon footprint. We have the skills to help Fulcrum succeed and we are doing the right thing for the aviation industry in support their goals to reduce carbon emissions.”

BP has invested $30 million in the company, as well as securing a 10-year deal for the supply of biojet for Air BP, the organisation’s aviation company.