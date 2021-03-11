Better together: bp and Amazon bosses discuss their growing partnership

Why would CEOs from two different sectors share a stage?

In a world in transition, technology and energy have more in common than you might think, as became clear from this conversation, which included big data, customer power, working in partnership, the journey to net zero and the need for reinvention.



What is driving the companies to reinvent themselves quickly?

Bernard talked about how bp sees the energy transition as a massive opportunity, saying: “Society, as well as our employees, wants us to change. It needs us to change. To be successful in the long run, you can’t go against the grain of society.”



Andy said companies can’t defy gravity. “If something is going to happen, whether it’s good for you or not, if it’s good for customers, it is going to happen.”



Why work together?

“It will take more than one company,” Andy added. “To fix the environment the way we all want is going to take all of us working and innovating together to get to that goal. It can’t be one country, one company or one sector. And we’re excited to work with bp to help.”

He continued: “I think if you can look in the energy space, I don’t meet companies or individuals who wish they couldn’t snap their fingers and just only use renewable energy. But the reality is there just isn’t enough renewable energy yet to fuel all of the energy that people need. And so it’s going to take a lot of investment and a lot of energy. And we’d rather be part of the solution in helping.”

Bernard said: “As we look to the future, people say: ‘How do we get to net zero?’ Which is really like asking ‘How do we reinvent the world to get to net zero?’

It may sound a surprising thing to say, but one of the most urgent things that the world can do to address global warming is to back oil and gas producers that are committed to getting to net zero – we call them greening companies. What Andy is doing is backing bp in that process. And that’s how we’re going to get to net zero, by having partnerships like this, which harness the capabilities of us all.”

