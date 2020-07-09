Cleaner energy deals in China and India

This week, bp turned up the dial on its net zero ambition with a trio of low carbon energy investments in two of the world’s fast-growing renewable energy markets.



JinkoPower

In China, bp has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with one of the country’s leading solar project developers, JinkoPower Technology, to provide integrated decarbonized energy solutions and services to customers.



JinkoPower is one of the largest private solar project developers in China, which aims to reach 50% of power generation from non-fossil fuels by 2030.



The agreement targets building an integrated energy solution business by bringing renewable power and Energy-as-a-Service digital tools to commercial and industrial customers in China. It brings together the skills and experience of both partners in solar development, distributed energy resources (DER) and digital technology.

