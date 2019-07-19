Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Reimagining energy magazine
  4. Funding the future of energy

Funding the future of energy

Release date:
19 July 2019

BP is working with Student Energy, a global NGO, to fund the participation of 50 future energy leaders at the COP26 climate summit next year.


By attending, the students have a unique opportunity to discuss with leading figures from business and government the role energy can play in accelerating the transition to a sustainable future.


BP will also offset all Student Energy participant travel and production related emissions for COP 26 using BP Target Neutral.


Brian Gilvary, BP chief financial officer, made the announcements today in a keynote speech to a 600-strong audience at the 2019 International Student Energy Summit, London.


Gilvary told the students that the world needs them to “help shape the future. And what better place to do that than at COP26, which is likely to be here in London next year, and where leaders of business and government will come together.” An opportunity, he said, for many of them “to be at the table where your voices can be heard.”


Gilvary’s speech comes a week after BP’s group chief executive, Bob Dudley spoke to an audience at Chatham House, London, where he talked about the components needed to get to a net zero emissions world. 

Subscribe to our email for the latest stories in energy, technology and engineering, direct to your inbox...
Register now

Related content

Brian Gilvary's speech

BP net zero

Reimagining energy

The future of transport