The role of resilient hydrocarbons

What are resilient and focused hydrocarbons?

At the heart of our new strategy is a transition to low carbon energy, and a corresponding reduction in oil and gas production. We know oil and gas will continue to perform a vital role for the world, but demand will start to fall over the longer term.





So, we plan to reduce production by 40% by 2030 and create a resilient, lower cost and lower carbon oil, gas and refining portfolio that is smaller but of the highest quality, giving us the cashflow we need to help fund our transition to an integrated energy company.



How are you going to do that?

We’ve created a new production and operations organization, bringing together all our hydrocarbon operations in one place. It is the operational heart of bp, from where we can produce the affordable hydrocarbon energy and products the world needs – safely, cleanly and efficiently. It includes our oil- and gas-producing facilities and our world-class refineries, which produce vital products, from road surfacing to high-performance fuels.

What are you doing to address safety?

In our industry, accidents can destroy lives and damage environments. This is why safety is our core value. We aim to eliminate the most serious process safety events and life-changing injuries – a major step towards our ultimate goal of no accidents, no harm to people and no damage to the environment.



How will a smaller oil and gas business make the money you need to fund bp’s transition?

We’re excited about our plans to transform our operations and become more efficient. Bringing our oil, gas and refining teams together will allow us to learn faster and drive a safer, agile and resilient business.



We can see countless opportunities to reduce duplication and complexity, centralize and standardize our processes, apply digital technology, and empower our people to work differently and find better solutions.

