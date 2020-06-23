Engineering change

Virginia Moore, risk management advisor While working as a diver at NASA’s Natural Buoyancy Laboratory, training astronauts underwater in preparation for the zero-gravity environment of space, Virginia was pretty sure she had found her dream job. But after five years she realized she wanted a new challenge. And instead, despite no previous experience of the industry, plunged into engineering by joining bp’s Wellsite Leader of the Future programme in 2009, where from a class of 1,100 candidates, 19 graduated and only two of those were women. “It was a huge learning curve for me,” She says.

She later went on to become a rig engineer. In her role as an auditor, she worked both above and below the water, “similar to my job at NASA,” she says, but instead of astronauts, ensuring that rigs were fit for flight. While Virginia shone at work, it was three or four years before she shared her personal life. “I think being a woman, but also being an LGBT woman, makes it a little bit more challenging to express yourself. But once I became more open about who I was, it actually built the bond of trust and respect with my crews. “Initially, my hesitation was that I felt like I had to prove that I was a high performer and that I produced quality work before giving up information about myself.