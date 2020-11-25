Call of the wild

With not very much going on, solar farms can naturally provide the ideal habitat for wildlife looking for the quiet life away from human activity.



And with extra efforts to enhance and encourage biodiversity, Lightsource bp (LSbp) is finding that mammals, birds, invertebrate and insect populations are on the rise at many of its sites around the world.

“The gains are multi-dimensional when you actively manage the land to strengthen biodiversity,” says LSbp director of environmental planning Penny Laurenson. And, since solar farms tend to sit relatively undisturbed for decades, there’s time to have a major impact.

In fact, one LSbp project in the US ̶ the largest solar farm in Pennsylvania ̶ has become a living laboratory for students at Penn State University. It not only supplies around 25% of the university’s annual electricity needs, but students can also use the farm to study soil physics and health, entomology, and conduct pollinator research.





So why does it matter? According to the UN’s Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services report, more than 40% of our invertebrate pollinators are threatened with global extinction and yet more than 75% of our food crops depend partially on their pollination. The economic value of pollinators is estimated by the report at somewhere between $235-577 billion.