  Sustainability Report 2018 launch

BP launches latest Sustainability Report

Release date:
10 April 2019
A year ago, BP set ambitious targets to deliver on the commitment to advance a low carbon future. Today, it’s updating on progress – and much more – with the publication of its latest Sustainability Report

Sustainability Report 2018 front cover image

The updated annual Sustainability Report describes progress towards BP’s low ambitions and highlights actions taken under the ‘reduce, improve create’ framework.   

 

It shows how BP is making progress on its targets for reducing GHG emissions in its operations as set out in April 2018.

 

The report also outlines actions taken to improve BP’s products and create low carbon businesses.

 

BP’s group chief executive Bob Dudley said: “I have been really encouraged by what BP has achieved, the enthusiasm shown by our teams to bring down emissions and their commitment to advance a low carbon future.

 

"We are always looking for areas where we can do more.

 

"That’s why we are linking the reward of 36,000 employees to further progress on our sustainable emissions reductions targets. And it’s why we have introduced a $100 million fund to implement projects that can deliver new emissions reductions in our Upstream business.”

Update on progress

  • We have made 2.5 million tonnes of sustainable emissions reductions since the beginning of 2016, towards our target of 3.5 million tonnes by 2025.
  • Met our 0.2% target for methane intensity. 
  • Our total operated greenhouse gas emissions fell, even though oil and gas production grew by 3% in 2018.

Also in the report

  • Update on safety performance – BP’s number one priority and a core value.
  • 10 topical external stakeholder questions answered by people from BP.
  • Case studies on issues such as BP’s support for local workers and suppliers. 
  • Key numbers – including performance data on safety, greenhouse gas emissions, society and environment.

Go deeper

You can also read more about:

Our series of animations highlight our actions on our reduce, improve and create ambitions.

BP’s Advancing Low Carbon accreditation programme has expanded with accredited or reaccredited activities now at 52.

BP Magazine features 10 BP people targeting a low carbon future from all corners of the business.

Read the full Sustainability Report 2018 pdf / 5.5 MB
