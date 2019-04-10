The updated annual Sustainability Report describes progress towards BP’s low ambitions and highlights actions taken under the ‘reduce, improve create’ framework.

It shows how BP is making progress on its targets for reducing GHG emissions in its operations as set out in April 2018.

The report also outlines actions taken to improve BP’s products and create low carbon businesses.

BP’s group chief executive Bob Dudley said: “I have been really encouraged by what BP has achieved, the enthusiasm shown by our teams to bring down emissions and their commitment to advance a low carbon future.

"We are always looking for areas where we can do more.

"That’s why we are linking the reward of 36,000 employees to further progress on our sustainable emissions reductions targets. And it’s why we have introduced a $100 million fund to implement projects that can deliver new emissions reductions in our Upstream business.”