Boosting Indonesia’s energy supply

It takes two flights and a boat ride to reach the remote Tangguh site from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. It is a long, 12-hour journey door to door, but it’s an incredibly important one for a country that is growing fast and looking to play its important role in the energy transition.

Why? Because the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant operated by bp in this remote corner of West Papua is already producing a good 20% of Indonesia’s natural gas – and that just got bigger with the start-up of the Tangguh Expansion Project that includes a new production unit known as Train 3. The expansion will ultimately increase the facility’s total LNG production by approximately 50% to 11.4 million tonnes a year.

“It’s been a huge, six-and-a-half-year project involving more than 13,500 workers,” Matt Kirkham, VP for projects in the Asia Pacific region, says.

Once the expansion project is fully operational, about 35% of Indonesia’s gas production is expected to come from Tangguh. Natural gas will play an important role in the country’s energy mix on its net zero transition journey by 2060. Tangguh also has long-term customers in Japan, China and South Korea.

In the works since the final investment decision in 2016, the Tangguh Expansion Project was no minor feat. It included the construction of two offshore platforms, 13 new production wells, an expanded LNG loading facility, and supporting infrastructure.

“The whole team has done an amazing job getting us to where we are today through their passion, expertise and resilience. It means a lot to everyone that this facility plays such a large part in meeting Indonesia’s energy needs,” says Matt.

