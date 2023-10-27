The future of food on the forecourt

As a teenager, I used to love spending time with my dad during the holidays, travelling up and down the country. He was a security director for a national building society, so store visits were a part of his role, with customers and branches all over the UK.

I knew that if I went out with him for the day, we’d stop at a petrol station and he’d treat me to a chocolate milkshake and a pasty – something I really looked forward to.



Convenience stores have been present on UK retail forecourts for decades, but they haven’t traditionally been recognized for great quality food and drink – more for treats or essentials when travelling.

Now, the future of mobility and convenience is changing rapidly.

