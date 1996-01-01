While today we’re mostly in oil and gas, we increased the proportion of our global annual investment that went into our lower carbon & other transition businesses from around 3% in 2019 to around 23% in 2023.
Keeping energy flowing where and when it’s needed AND investing to grow lower carbon solutions. That’s our strategy
Sustainable aviation fuel in action
UK
Sky-high ambition
We helped to fuel the first-ever transatlantic flight by a commercial airline with 100% sustainable aviation fuel.
But our sky-high ambitions for our SAF business didn’t end on touchdown. Although most of what we supply today is conventional jet fuel, we plan to invest to produce more biofuels to help make it more available for our customers, and to create value for bp too.
This milestone is another example of our transformation to an integrated energy company.
GLOBAL
Fast track
Did you know fuel in Formula 1 needs to be 100% sustainable* by 2026? That’s why we’re in action to develop a new fuel for the BWT Alpine F1® Team to use in some of the world’s fastest cars. But using fuels like this doesn’t end when the race does as what we learn could potentially be applied to develop new fuels for wider transport use.
*Sustainable fuel as complies with the requirements of the FIA 2026 Formula One® Technical Regulations, delivering a minimum greenhouse gas emission reduction consistent with the EU Renewable Energy Directive
UK
Model city
In Aberdeen, we’re advancing big hydrogen plans – in miniature. Working with Aberdeen City Council, our transport model is running on hydrogen fuel, helping us to develop digital solutions aimed at having a big impact on decarbonizing transport.
Watch this video to see how one small model could potentially help a city’s transportation system with its aim to reach net zero.
Seagull is a tieback to the ETAP platform in the North Sea
UK
Seagull starts up
We’re producing energy the world needs in the North Sea through an offshore facility that’s been operating for a quarter of a century.
We’re reusing existing infrastructure to bring on new oil and gas – part of our strategy to help secure today’s energy, while also investing in the energy transition.
USA
Argos starts up
Our newest platform in the Gulf of Mexico is also our most digitally advanced. It features bp’s digital twin software, allowing operators to make decisions remotely and in real time. That helps to keep our people safe and the platform running more efficiently.
We estimate that Argos could ultimately boost our production capacity in the Gulf by 20%, helping us to deliver the energy the world wants and needs right now while investing in energy for tomorrow.
UK
4D vision
We’re turning more plans into action in the North Sea. Our seismic teams are conducting a 4D survey around Clair Ridge, one of the largest oil and gas developments in the region.
This cutting-edge technology is giving us a far more detailed view of the seabed – helping us to determine where to place new wells and make more efficient use of an existing asset.
It’s all part of our efforts to produce the secure energy the world needs today.
UK
Perfect blend
See how Air bp is helping to get sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) out to customers – fulfilling bespoke orders in the UK. Our SAF is made from waste-based sustainable feedstocks – such as, used cooking oils that would have otherwise been thrown away – blended with traditional jet fuel.
SAF will play an important role in helping to decarbonize the aviation industry in the short and medium terms.
UK
Keeping drivers moving
Our newly opened Gigahub™ at the heart of the UK in Birmingham can charge up to 180 cars at a time – on a mix of ultra-fast and rapid chargers, making it the UK’s largest.
Today, bp is mostly still in oil and gas, but bp pulse team members like Mohammed are helping to bring more public electric chargers to give more people the confidence to switch to electric, while we also keep traditional fuel cars moving by providing the petrol and diesel needed today.
NORTH SEA
Setting sail
With energy supplies tight right now, we’re getting a rig ready to head to our offshore oil and gas fields west of Shetland. Drilling new wells to connect to our existing facility begins this year.
IRISH SEA
Ready for wind
High-tech Seawatch® Wind Lidar buoys scope the Irish Sea before construction can begin on two new wind farms.
Our UK projects have the potential to generate 6GW – enough to power the equivalent of around 6 million UK homes. (Based on the most recently available average domestic household electricity consumption and load factor figures.)
LiDAR buoys deployed in the Irish Sea
Tank filled with renewable low carbon feedstock
USA
Getting more renewable diesel on the road
Our team at Cherry Point refinery has doubled its renewable diesel capacity to more than 7,000 barrels a day, turning waste vegetable oil and animal fat into fuel for cars and trucks.
This is expected to reduce the CO2 emissions resulting from the diesel produced by up to 600,000 tons per year.
That’s like taking around 130,000 cars off the road.
Globally, we’ve grown our production of bioenergy by 17% since 2019.
UK
Off the ground
Taking soil samples is one of the first steps towards designing two new hydrogen plants and one of the UK’s first power plants with carbon capture at Teesside.
Globally, we’ve kickstarted more than 10 hydrogen projects.
Aerial view of electrified wells at the bpx energy site
USA
Electrifying operations
No generators, no flares. Just power lines. Our onshore bpx energy operations in Texas just got a lot quieter. That’s because we’re switching on natural gas wells powered by clean electricity. Tying the wells directly into the grid means no gas-driven generators, no tanks and no flares. We’re well on our way to our goal of 95% electrification by the end of 2023.
AUSTRALIA
Reimagining refining
We’re making way for a new biorefinery at our Kwinana energy hub located outside Perth in Western Australia.
Not everything from the previous oil refinery onsite is coming down, though.
Some of the tanks, pipelines and utilities will get a makeover and be used in our future operations.
USA
New York store opens
Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a grocery top-up, our convenient ampm stores make shopping that much easier. We’ve just opened four stores in NY, that will join the more than 1,000 in the chain located on the West Coast.
The teams are already serving a lot of ‘crave-able’ food, as ampm calls it, from hot spicy chicken sandwiches to fresh-baked goods. We’re also bringing new jobs to the community – every store employs about 10-15 team members.
USA
Harnessing the sun
We’re driving 46,000 steel beams into the ground in Fulton County, Ohio, as part of our first steps building a new solar farm. Once completed, that farm will generate enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 20,000 US homes each year.
Looking ahead
NORTH AMERICA
Plugging in a fleet
Hertz and bp collaborate to accelerate EV charging in North America.
AUSTRALIA
Next step for mighty renewable hub
We’ve sealed the deal on the Australian Renewable Energy Hub, one of the world’s largest planned centres for renewable and green hydrogen energy.
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO
More gas faster
It’s all systems go for our new tieback project in Trinidad and Tobago.
Aral pulse EV charging points