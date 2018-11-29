BP will be supporting the feasibility study for what would be the world’s first large-scale commercial facility for capturing the carbon emissions from gas-fired power generation, it was announced today.

The Clean Gas Project, based on Teesside in northeast England, will serve as a testing ground for the commercialization of carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) technology.

With the backing of the UK Government, a strategic partnership will be formed of BP, Eni, Equinor, Occidental Petroleum, Shell, Total and OGCI Climate Investments, the vehicle set up by the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), of which BP is a founder member.