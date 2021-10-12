Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Sustainability
  3. Our approach to sustainability
  4. Policy and advocacy
  5. Advocacy activities

Advocacy activities

Our Aim 6 is to more actively advocate for progressive climate policies that support net zero, including carbon pricing. We believe ‎that such policies will be vital for the world to meet the Paris climate goals, and for bp and many other companies like us to fully ‎realize our own net zero ambitions
How we are advocating for net zero in the US

Browse by topic

Carbon pricing, credits and markets
August 2022 | US
 

bp America comments on potential changes to California’s low carbon fuel standard (LCFS)

bp submitted comments to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) on potential changes to the state’s low carbon fuel standard (LCFS). bp offered comments following a public workshop in the areas of carbon intensity targets, aligning LCFS incentives and equity in the LCFS.

 

Read the letter
July 2022 | US
 

bp America comments on Proposed Chapter 173-446 WAC, Climate Commitment Act Program Rule

As part of bp’s continued engagement on the Washington Department of Ecology’s Climate Commitment Act Program Rule, bp America offers input and recommendations to clarify language within the proposed rule to help ensure the program's success.

 

Read the letter pdf / 220.8 KB
June 2022 | US
 

bp America comments to California Air Resources Board’s recent release of the 2022 Scoping Plan update

bp America comments to California Air Resources Board’s recent release of the 2022 Scoping Plan update.

 

Read the letter pdf / 69.4 KB
June 2022 | US
 

bp America comments to Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in response to Oregon Clean Fuels Program May 2022 Rules Advisory Committee meeting

bp America comments to Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in response to Oregon Clean Fuels Program May 2022 Rules Advisory Committee meeting.

 

Read the letter pdf / 144.6 KB
April 2022 | EU
 

bp response to the EU Commission’s Certification of Carbon Removals consultation

bp responds to the EU commission Certification of Carbon Removals consultation. We support the introduction of an EU framework for carbon removals certification. We respond to the consultation with recommendations for what should be considered as part of the frameworks design.

 

Read the questionnaire pdf / 100.2 KB
April 2022 | ANZ
 

bp responds to the consultation document on proposed changes to the New Zealand Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) regulations 2022

bp supports the proposed changes in the consultation document to better align carbon price incentives under the NZ ETS to ensure buyers of sustainable aviation.

 

Read the response pdf / 116.9 KB
April 2022 | ANZ
 

bp responds to the Australian Climate Change Authority’s consultation paper to inform its review into the use of international offsets in Australia

bp responds to the Climate Change Authority’s consultation paper to inform its review of assessment principles for international offsets. Following its review, the Climate Change Authority will provide recommendations to the Australian government on the use of international offsets in Australia. bp supports continued use of high integrity international offsets in the voluntary market in Australia.

 

Read the response pdf / 387.8 KB
January 2022 | US
 

bp America comments on Draft Chapter 173-446 WAC, Climate Commitment Act Program Rule

bp America comments on Draft Chapter 173-446 WAC, Climate Commitment Act Program Rule.

 

Read the letter pdf / 172.8 KB
October 2021 | US

 

bp America comments on Oregon Department of Environment Quality Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, Greenhouse Gas Emissions Program 2021, Climate Protection Program

bp America comments on Oregon Department of Environment Quality Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, Greenhouse Gas Emissions Program 2021, Climate Protection Program.

 

Read the letter pdf / 133.1 KB
April 2021 | US

 

Washington state provides a blueprint for others to follow – Mary Streett on LinkedIn

Washington state provides a blueprint for others to follow – Mary Streett on LinkedIn.

 

Read more on LinkedIn
March 2021 | US

 

bp America letter to New York Climate Action Council in support of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA)

bp America letter to New York Climate Action Council in support of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).

 

Read the letter pdf / 158.4 KB
March 2021 | US


bp supporting SB ‎‎5126 – US ‎Climate ‎Commitment Act

Oral testimony at the Washington State Ways & Means committee ‎supporting the proposed Climate Commitment Act (time 90:00), which ‎included provisions for a cap and invest carbon pricing programme.‎

 

Watch the recording
January 2021 | US
 

bp America letter to Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board on Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

bp America letter to Pennsylvania Environmental Quality Board on Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.‎

 

Read the letter pdf / 159.4 KB
January 2021 | US
 

bp supporting SB ‎‎5126 – US ‎Climate ‎Commitment Act

Oral testimony at the Washington State Senate Environment, Energy & ‎Technology committee supporting the proposed Climate Commitment Act (time ‎‎24:18)‎, which included provisions for a cap and invest carbon ‎pricing programme.‎

 

Watch the recording
Renewables, CCUS, hydrogen and other technologies
September 2022 | US


bp provides comments to proposed amendments to the State Environmental Policy Act to incentivize investment in new low-carbon projects and infrastructure in Washington state

bp offered comments on clarifying the scope of assessment and mitigation, pre-threshold determination consultation, SEPA deadline and other process improvements.

 

Read the comments pdf / 111.8 KB
August 2022 | US


bp comments to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's Transmission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, Docket No. RM21-17-000

bp offered support for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's efforts to plan for changes in the resource mix, and demand and require transmission providers to adopt more visionary, and less reactionary, approaches to transmission planning. bp provided comments on regional and interregional transmission planning and cost allocation.

 

Read the comments
August 2022 | US


Joint comments of bp America Inc. and Equinor Wind US LLC on the Proposed Sale Notice for Pacific Wind Lease Sale 1 (PACW-1)

bp and Equinor submitted joint comments to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) in response to the agency’s proposed sale notice for the Pacific. The commentors offered support for the proposed lease areas and input for consideration for the continued success of the leasing program.

 

Read the comments
August 2022 | US


bp America joins Ceres urging legislators to support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

bp America joined Ceres and more than 40 large companies and associations in sending a letter to Congress encouraging prompt support of the Inflation Reduction Act.

 

Read the letter
July 2022 | EU


bp feedback on the draft Delegated Act establishing a Union methodology setting out rules for co-processing

In our consultation response, we advocate for a pragmatic approach on determining the bio-content of co-processed biofuels (joint processing of bio and fossil feedstocks in the same refinery process). We argue that this will help encourage further investment in production of renewable fuels and support the EU in achieving its ambitious GHG reduction targets set for 2030.

 

Read the feedback pdf / 113.2 KB
July 2022 | NL


bp consultation paper on the Dutch Climate Policy Programme

We responded to the Dutch Governments Climate Policy Programme consultation which showcases the main climate targets and (upcoming) policies to achieve those, including green gas and green hydrogen offtake obligations.

 

Read the response - in Dutch
June 2022 | EU


bp feedback on the draft Delegated Act on electricity sourcing criteria for renewable hydrogen

In our response to the EU Commission's proposed rules on electricity sourcing criteria for renewable hydrogen, we recognise the European Commission’s goal to standardise the criteria for the production of renewable hydrogen and advocate for a pragmatic regulatory approach that will underpin rapid deployment. To meet the EU’s decarbonisation objectives, rapid deployment of hydrogen and its derivatives is needed across hard-to-abate sectors. 

 

Read the feedback pdf / 73.2 KB
June 2022 | EU


bp feedback on the draft Delegated Act establishing a GHG methodology for RFNBOs and RCFs

In our consultation response, we encourage the European Commission to draft the text in such a way that avoids ambiguity and multiple interpretations. We also advocate for an extension of the proposed deadline on the use of waste fossil carbon for the production of such fuels. We welcome the European Commission’s efforts to establish a standard methodology for calculating the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions savings for Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBOs) and Recycled Carbon Fuels (RCFs), as these are key to achieving the EU’s ambitious GHG reduction targets. 

 

Read the feedback pdf / 89.3 KB
May 2022 | US


Critical moment for clean energy policy – Mary Streett on LinkedIn

Critical moment for clean energy policy – Mary Streett on LinkedIn.

 

Read more on LinkedIn
April 2022 | US


bp America comments to White House Council on Environmental Quality’s Guidance for Carbon

bp America comments to White House Council on Environmental Quality’s Guidance for Carbon.

 

Download the response
April 2022 | US
 

bp America letter to California legislative leadership on Budget Augmentation of Offshore Wind Energy Deployment Facility Improvement Program

bp America letter to California legislative leadership on Budget Augmentation of Offshore Wind Energy Deployment Facility Improvement Program.

 

Read the letter pdf / 84.3 KB
April 2022 | UK
 

bp input to Welsh Affairs Committee’s call for evidence to its inquiry into grid capacity

Summary of key points made in response to Welsh Affairs Committee’s call for evidence to its inquiry into grid capacity in Wales.

 

Read the response pdf / 75.8 KB
April 2022 | UK
 

bp response to Ofgem Hydrogen Village Trial Detailed Design Studies consultation

Summary of key points made in response to Ofgem Hydrogen Village Trial Detailed Design Studies consultation.

 

Read the response pdf / 105.6 KB
April 2022 | EU
 

bp response to the EU Commission’s ‘renewable energy projects – permit-granting processes and power purchase agreements’ consultation

bp responds to the EU Commission’s ‘renewable energy projects – permit-granting processes and power purchase agreements (PPAs)’ consultation. We suggest some regulatory changes that could be important to foster the deployment of corporate PPAs and we highlight the main barriers we encounter when entering into PPAs.

 

Read the response pdf / 165.9 KB
March 2022 | US
 

bp America files slip of support of Illinois Senate Bill 3613 Hydrogen Economy Task Force

bp America files slip of support of Illinois Senate Bill 3613 Hydrogen Economy Task Force.

 

View the details
March 2022 | UK
 

bp response to Crown Estate Scotland Leasing Information consultation

Summary of key points made in response to Crown Estate Scotland Leasing Information consultation.

 

Read the response pdf / 104.1 KB
March 2022 | UK
 

bp response to UK government consultation on proposed amendments to Supply Chain Plans and CfD Delivery

Summary of key points made in response to UK government consultation on proposed amendments to Supply Chain Plans and CfD (Contracts for Difference) Delivery.

 

Read the response pdf / 94.1 KB
March 2022 | EU
 

bp response to the Netherlands’ consultation on the market design for hydrogen

bp responds to the Dutch government’s consultation on the market design for hydrogen.

 

Read the response – in Dutch pdf / 313.5 KB
February 2022 | US

 

bp joins major companies in calling for Congress to refocus on Build Back Better climate provisions

bp joins major companies in calling for Congress to refocus on Build Back Better climate provisions.

 

Read the C2ES press release
February 2022 | US
 

bp joins members of the CEO Climate Dialogue in calling on congressional leadership to prioritize climate action in 2022

bp joins members of the CEO Climate Dialogue in calling on congressional leadership to prioritize climate action in 2022.

 

Read the letter pdf / 220.4 KB
January 2022 | US
 

bp America comments on potential future changes to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program

bp America comments following the California Air Resources Board LCFS workshop.

 

Read the letter
January 2022 | US
 

bp America writes to congressional leadership urging action on the Build Back Better Act

bp joins more than 260 companies in a letter to congressional leadership urging action on the Build Back Better Act.

 

Read the letter online
January 2022 | US
 

bp calls for Congress to refocus on Build Back Better climate provisions

bp calls for Congress to refocus on Build Back Better climate provisions.

 

Read the letter online
January 2022 | US
 

Joint comments of bp America and Equinor Wind US LLC on the Carolina Long Bay Area Proposed Sale Notice (BOEM-2021-0078)

Joint comments of bp America and Equinor Wind US LLC on the Carolina Long Bay Area Proposed Sale Notice (BOEM-2021-0078).

 

Download the comments
January 2022 | UK
 

bp response to Scottish government’s Draft Hydrogen Action Plan

Summary of key points made in response to Scottish government’s Draft Hydrogen Action Plan.

 

Read the response pdf / 65.1 KB
November 2021 | US
 

bp America ‎comments in ‎support of the ‎Council for ‎Environmental ‎Quality’s ‎regulations

‎bp America comments in support of the Council for ‎Environmental Quality’s Phase 1 proposed revisions to ‎the National Environmental Policy Act implementing ‎regulations.

 

Read the letter pdf / 641.4 KB
November 2021 | US

 

bp America statement supporting Congress passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill

bp America statement supporting Congress passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

 

Read the press release
November 2021 | EU
 

bp response to EU Renewable ‎Energy Directive ‎‎(RED III)

‎bp welcomes the EU’s proposed target to ‎increase the overall share of renewables to at least 40%, ‎underpinned by sectoral targets. Recommendations to ‎the EU Commission on how to better reach the target are ‎included. This is part of the EU Fit for 55 Package.‎

 

Read the response pdf / 227.3 KB
October 2021 | US

 

bp America comments following California Air Resources Board 2022 Scoping Plan Technical Workshop

bp America comments following California Air Resources Board 2022 Scoping Plan Technical Workshop.

 

Read the letter pdf / 117.7 KB
October 2021 | US
 

bp America ‎comments on ‎Building for the ‎Future Through ‎Electric Regional ‎Transmission ‎Planning and Cost ‎Allocation and ‎Generator ‎Interconnection

bp America comments on Federal Energy Regulatory ‎Commission’s RM21-17-000 transmission advanced ‎notice of proposed rulemaking.‎

 

Download the letter
October 2021 | US
 

bp America signs ‎Carbon Capture ‎Coalition letter to ‎US congressional ‎leadership in ‎support of ‎provisions to ‎advance hydrogen ‎production

bp America joined other businesses and eNGOs in signing a ‎letter to US congressional leadership in support of ‎provisions to advance low and zero carbon hydrogen ‎production.‎

 

Read the letter
October 2021 | US
 

bp America signs ‎letter to ‎congressional ‎leadership ‎supporting climate ‎provisions

bp America joined a broad group of businesses supporting ‎climate provisions in the budget reconciliation bill in a letter ‎to congressional leadership.‎

 

Read the letter
September 2021 | US

 

bp America comments on Call for Information and Nominations for Commercial Leasing for Wind Power Development on the Outer Continental Shelf Offshore Morro Bay, California, East and West Extensions (BOEM-2021-0044)

bp America comments on Call for Information and Nominations for Commercial Leasing for Wind Power Development on the Outer Continental Shelf Offshore Morro Bay, California, East and West Extensions (BOEM-2021-0044).

 

Visit www.regulations/gov
August 2021 | US

 

Joint Comments of bp America Inc. and Equinor Wind US LLC on the New York Bight Proposed Sale Notice (BOEM-2021-0033)

Joint Comments of bp America Inc. and Equinor Wind US LLC on the New York Bight Proposed Sale Notice (BOEM-2021-0033).

 

Visit www.regulations/gov
July 2021 | US

 

bp America response to Request for Information DE-FOA-0002529 Hydrogen Program Request

bp America response to Request for Information DE-FOA-0002529 Hydrogen Program Request.

 

Read the letter pdf / 826.9 KB
July 2021 | UK
 

bp contributed to ‎the UK’s Green Jobs ‎Taskforce Report

In a new report, the Green Jobs Taskforce, to which bp ‎contributed, called for government, industry and the ‎education sector to take action to deliver on the promise of ‎a green industrial revolution and net zero.‎

 

Read the report
May 2021 | US

 

bp America Letter in support of California Assembly Bill 525 Energy: Offshore Wind Generation

bp America Letter in support of California Assembly Bill 525 Energy: Offshore Wind Generation.

 

Read the PDF pdf / 99.2 KB
March 2021 | US

 

bp files slip of support for HB 0165 to conduct study on carbon capture, use and storage in Illinois

bp files slip of support for HB 0165 to conduct study on carbon capture, use and storage in Illinois.

 

Visit the Illinois General Assembly site
February 2021 | EU
 

bp response to revision of EU ‎Renewable ‎Energy Directive ‎‎(RED)

bp response to the Consultation on the Review of Directive 2018/2001/EU ‎on the promotion of the use of energy from renewable sources.‎

 

View the submission pdf / 170.5 KB
Hydrocarbons and methane emissions
August 2022 | US


bp America joins Ceres urging legislators to support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

bp America joined Ceres and more than 40 large companies and associations in sending a letter to Congress encouraging prompt support of the Inflation Reduction Act.

 

Read the letter
May 2022 | US
 

bp America comments to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in response to Certification of New Interstate Natural Gas Facilities and Consideration of Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Natural Gas Infrastructure Project Reviews

bp America comments to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in response to Certification of New Interstate Natural Gas Facilities and Consideration of Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Natural Gas Infrastructure Project Reviews.

 

Read the response
April 2022 | ANZ
 

bp responds to the exposure draft of amendments proposed for the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting (NGER) Scheme

bp responds to the discussion paper and exposure draft of amendments proposed for the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Scheme to include biomethane as a specific fuel type. bp welcomes the proposal to treat biomethane in a similar way to other recongized biofuels, including when used as part of a blended gas.

 

Read the response pdf / 438.5 KB
March 2022 | EU
 

bp response to EU Gas Directive consultation

bp responds to the public consultation on the EU Gas Regulation. We support decarbonization of European gas markets and highlight several key areas where we believe the proposals would benefit from further consideration and clarification.

 

Read the response pdf / 55.4 KB
March 2022 | EU
 

bp response to EU Gas Regulation consultation

bp responds to the public consultation on the EU Gas Regulation and Directive. We support decarbonization of European gas markets and highlight several key areas where we believe the proposals would benefit from further consideration and clarification.

 

Read the response pdf / 55.4 KB
March 2022 | EU
 

bp response to EU Methane Regulation consultation

bp responds to the public consultation on the EU Methane Regulation. We support the introduction of an EU regulation to tackle methane emissions. Our feedback highlights two key areas in which we believe the proposal would benefit from further consideration and clarification.

 

Read the response pdf / 52.6 KB
February 2022 | US
 

bp America comments in support of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to deny petitions for Small Refinery Exemptions

bp America comments in support of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to deny petitions for Small Refinery Exemptions.

 

Download the letter
February 2022 | US
 

bp supports reducing methane emissions in efforts to combat climate change – Mary Streett on LinkedIn

bp supports reducing methane emissions in efforts to combat climate change – Mary Streett on LinkedIn.

 

Read more on LinkedIn
February 2022 | UK
 

bp plc response to the UK government’s Climate Compatibility Checkpoints consultation

Summary of key points made in response to the UK government’s Climate Compatibility Checkpoints consultation.

 

Read the response pdf / 66.4 KB
January 2022 | US
 

bp America comments on US ‎Environmental ‎Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed standards of performance and emissions guidelines

bp America comments on the EPA’s proposed standards of performance for new, reconstructed, and modified sources and emissions guidelines for existing sources: Oil and Natural Gas Sector Climate Review (EPA-HQ-OAR-2021-0317).

 

Read the letter pdf / 415.8 KB
November 2021 | US
 

bp America ‎comments in ‎support of the ‎Council for ‎Environmental ‎Quality’s ‎regulations

‎bp America comments in support of the Council for ‎Environmental Quality’s Phase 1 proposed revisions to ‎the National Environmental Policy Act implementing ‎regulations.

 

Read the letter pdf / 641.4 KB
November 2021 | US

 

bp America comments on Washington State Department of Ecology Proposed Update to Reporting of Emissions of Greenhouse Gases (WAC 173-441)

bp America comments on Washington State Department of Ecology Proposed Update to Reporting of Emissions of Greenhouse Gases (WAC 173-441).

 

Read the letter pdf / 205.7 KB
November 2021 | US

 

bp America statement on proposed methane rules

bp America statement on proposed methane rules.

 

Read the press release
October 2021 | US

 

bp America comments following California Air Resources Board 2022 Scoping Plan Technical Workshop

bp America comments following California Air Resources Board 2022 Scoping Plan Technical Workshop.

 

Read the letter pdf / 117.7 KB
September 2021 | US
 

bp America ‎methane comments ‎to US ‎Environmental ‎Protection Agency

bp America supplemental comments in advance of EPA’s ‎proposed regulation of methane emissions from existing ‎sources in the oil and gas industry.‎

 

Read the letter pdf / 268.5 KB
August 2021 | US
 

bp America ‎comments on US ‎Environmental ‎Protection Agency ‎proposed methane ‎regulations

bp America white paper on methane detection technology, ‎provided as input in advance of EPA’s proposed regulation ‎of methane emissions from the oil and gas industry (non-‎rulemaking Docket).‎

 

Read the letter pdf / 609.8 KB
June 2021 | US

 

Methane regulation: a key piece of the energy transition – Mary Streett on LinkedIn

Methane regulation: a key piece of the energy transition – Mary Streett on LinkedIn.

 

Read more on LinkedIn
June 2021 | EU
 

bp response to the revision of EU ‎rules on gas

bp response to the Open Public Consultation on the ‎Hydrogen and Gas Market Decarbonisation Package.

 

Read the response pdf / 246.6 KB
April 2021 | US

 

A grand slam for net zero – Dave Lawler on LinkedIn

A grand slam for net zero – Dave Lawler on LinkedIn.

 

Read more on LinkedIn
April 2021 | US

 

Keeping methane in pipelines: good for the planet and good for business – Mary Streett on LinkedIn

Keeping methane in pipelines: good for the planet and good for business – Mary Streett on LinkedIn.

 

Read more on LinkedIn
April 2021 | US

 

Mary Streett supports methane regulation on LinkedIn

Mary Streett supports methane regulation on LinkedIn.

 

Read more on LinkedIn
April 2021 | EU
 

bp submission on EU methane consultation

bp response to the consultation on legislation to measure and mitigate methane emissions in the energy sector.‎

 

View the submission pdf / 793.8 KB
Zero and low carbon transportation
September 2022 | US


bp provides comments to proposed amendments to the State Environmental Policy Act to incentivize investment in new low-carbon projects and infrastructure in Washington state

bp offered comments on clarifying the scope of assessment and mitigation, pre-threshold determination consultation, SEPA deadline and other process improvements.

 

Read the comments pdf / 111.8 KB
August 2022 | US
 

bp comments to the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, Docket No. FHWA-2022-0008

bp offered support for the National Highway Administration's National Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program and provided feedback on interoperability, maintenance, signage, pricing, and accessibility.

 

Read the comments
August 2022 | US
 

bp America comments on potential changes to California’s low carbon fuel standard (LCFS)

bp submitted comments to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) on potential changes to the state’s low carbon fuel standard (LCFS). bp offered comments following a public workshop in the areas of carbon intensity targets, aligning LCFS incentives and equity in the LCFS.

 

Read the comments
August 2022 | US


bp America joins Ceres urging legislators to support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

bp America joined Ceres and more than 40 large companies and associations in sending a letter to Congress encouraging prompt support of the Inflation Reduction Act.

 

Read the letter
July 2022 | EU


bp feedback on the draft Delegated Act establishing a Union methodology setting out rules for co-processing

In our consultation response, we advocate for a pragmatic approach on determining the bio-content of co-processed biofuels (joint processing of bio and fossil feedstocks in the same refinery process). We argue that this will help encourage further investment in production of renewable fuels and support the EU in achieving its ambitious GHG reduction targets set for 2030.

 

Read the response pdf / 113.2 KB
July 2022 | NL


bp consultation paper on the Dutch Climate Policy Programme

We responded to the Dutch Governments Climate Policy Programme consultation which showcases the main climate targets and (upcoming) policies to achieve those, including green gas and green hydrogen offtake obligations.

 

Read the response
July 2022 | ANZ
 

bp provides feedback on the proposals for regulation to enact the New Zealand Sustainable Biofuels Obligation

bp is committed to supporting New Zealand’s Sustainable Biofuels Mandate and has provided constructive feedback on the detailed design. There will be a very short window between the legislation coming into effect and the start date making the targets for the initial years very challenging to achieve. Our focus remains to work with government to see the mandate launch successfully. 

 

Read the response pdf / 347.2 KB
July 2022 | ANZ
 

bp provides feedback on the draft Sustainable Biofuels Obligation Bill 

bp welcomed the opportunity to provide feedback on the workability of the draft bill to implement New Zealand's biofuels mandate. Further to our submission on the regulations (July 2022), bp has strong interests in the success of New Zealand’s biofuels mandate and wants to see it is as ambitious as possible while being achievable.

 

Read the response pdf / 130.5 KB
June 2022 | EU


bp feedback on the draft Delegated Act on electricity sourcing criteria for renewable hydrogen

In our response to the EU Commission's proposed rules on electricity sourcing criteria for renewable hydrogen, we recognise the European Commission’s goal to standardise the criteria for the production of renewable hydrogen and advocate for a pragmatic regulatory approach that will underpin rapid deployment. To meet the EU’s decarbonisation objectives, rapid deployment of hydrogen and its derivatives is needed across hard-to-abate sectors. 

 

Read the response pdf / 73.2 KB
June 2022 | EU


bp feedback on the draft Delegated Act establishing a GHG methodology for RFNBOs and RCFs

In our consultation response, we encourage the European Commission to draft the text in such a way that avoids ambiguity and multiple interpretations. We also advocate for an extension of the proposed deadline on the use of waste fossil carbon for the production of such fuels. We welcome the European Commission’s efforts to establish a standard methodology for calculating the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions savings for Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBOs) and Recycled Carbon Fuels (RCFs), as these are key to achieving the EU’s ambitious GHG reduction targets. 

 

Read the response pdf / 89.3 KB
April 2022 | US
 

bp America comments to Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, following Clean Fuels Program public workshop

bp America comments to Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, following Clean Fuels Program public workshop.

 

Read the letter pdf / 157.3 KB
April 2022 | US
 

bp America comments on Washington State Department of Ecology Clean Fuels Program

bp America comments on Washington State Department of Ecology Clean Fuels Program.

 

Read the letter pdf / 195.1 KB
April 2022 | ANZ
 

bp responds to the consultation document on proposed changes to the New Zealand Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) regulations 2022

bp supports the proposed changes in the consultation document to better align carbon price incentives under the NZ ETS to ensure buyers of sustainable aviation.

 

Read the response pdf / 116.9 KB
March 2022 | US
 

bp America comments on Oregon Clean Fuels Program Expansion workshop

bp America comments on Oregon Clean Fuels Program Expansion workshop.

 

Read the letter
March 2022 | US
 

bp America comments on Washington State Department of Ecology on Clean Fuels Program

bp America comments on Washington State Department of Ecology on Clean Fuels Program.

 

Read the letter pdf / 178.5 KB
March 2022 | US
 

bp letter to Iowa State Senators on House File 2128

bp letter to Iowa State Senators on House File 2128.

 

Read the letter pdf / 92.6 KB
March 2022 | UK
 

bp response to UK government’s call for ideas for its proposed Low Carbon Fuels Strategy

Summary of key points made in response to UK government’s call for ideas for its proposed Low Carbon Fuels Strategy.

 

Read the response pdf / 111.6 KB
March 2022 | UK
 

bp response to UK government consultation on proposed amendments to Supply Chain Plans and CfD Delivery

Summary of key points made in response to UK government consultation on proposed amendments to Supply Chain Plans and CfD (Contracts for Difference) Delivery.

 

Read the response pdf / 94.1 KB
February 2022 | US
 

bp America comments in support of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to deny petitions for Small Refinery Exemptions

bp America comments in support of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to deny petitions for Small Refinery Exemptions.

 

Download the letter
February 2022 | US
 

bp America comments in support of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to set Renewable Fuel Standard volume obligations for 2020, 2021 and 2022

bp America comments in support of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal to set Renewable Fuel Standard volume obligations for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

 

Download the letter
February 2022 | US

 

bp America letter to Illinois Commerce Commission Beneficial Electrification Workshop on Electric Vehicle Charging

bp America letter to Illinois Commerce Commission Beneficial Electrification Workshop on Electric Vehicle Charging.

 

Read the letter pdf / 146.2 KB
February 2022 | US
 

bp testimony to the Washington House Transportation Committee on House Bill 2219

bp testimony to the Washington House Transportation Committee on House Bill 2219.

 

Watch the testimony
February 2022 | US
 

bp testimony to the Washington Senate Transport Committee on Senate Bill 5874

bp testimony to the Washington Senate Transport Committee on Senate Bill 5874.

 

Watch the testimony
January 2022 | US
 

bp America comments following California Air Resources Board Low Carbon Fuel Standard workshop

bp America comments following California Air Resources Board Low Carbon Fuel Standard workshop.

 

Read the letter
January 2022 | US
 

bp America comments on Draft Chapter 173-446 WAC, Climate Commitment Act Program Rule

bp America comments on Draft Chapter 173-446 WAC, Climate Commitment Act Program Rule.

 

Read the letter pdf / 172.8 KB
January 2022 | US
 

bp America comments on potential future changes to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program

bp America comments following the California Air Resources Board LCFS workshop.

 

Read the letter
November 2021 | US

 

bp America comments following Washington State Department of Ecology Clean Fuels Program (WAC 173-424) stakeholder meeting

bp America comments following Washington State Department of Ecology Clean Fuels Program (WAC 173-424) stakeholder meeting.

 

Read the letter pdf / 146.4 KB
November 2021 | EU
 

bp response to EU Alternative ‎Fuels Infrastructure ‎Regulation (AFIR)

‎bp responds to the consultation on EU Commission’s AFIR proposal and ‎welcomes the views on decarbonizing the transport ‎sector. Recommendations to the Commission are ‎provided. This is part of the EU Fit for 55 Package‎.

 

Read the response pdf / 174.6 KB
November 2021 | EU
 

bp response to EU ReFuelEU Aviation

‎bp welcomes the EU Commission’s ‎proposal for a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blending ‎mandate as a pragmatic tool to ramp up production and ‎consumption of SAF. We respond to the consultation with recommendations provided to ‎the EU Commission. This is part of the EU Fit for 55 ‎Package.‎

 

Read the response pdf / 185.1 KB
November 2021 | EU
 

bp response to EU Renewable ‎Energy Directive ‎‎(RED III)

‎bp welcomes the EU’s proposed target to ‎increase the overall share of renewables to at least 40%, ‎underpinned by sectoral targets. Recommendations to ‎the EU Commission on how to better reach the target are ‎included. This is part of the EU Fit for 55 Package.‎

 

Read the response pdf / 227.3 KB
November 2021 | EU
 

bp response to FuelEU Maritime – ‎EU Green Maritime ‎Space Initiative

bp welcomes the FuelEU Maritime ‎proposal to introduce a GHG intensity reduction target ‎for the energy used on ships and, in the response to the consultation, encourages more ‎ambition. This is part of the EU Fit for 55 Package.‎

 

Read the response pdf / 121.3 KB
October 2021 | US

 

bp America comments following California Air Resources Board 2022 Scoping Plan Technical Workshop

bp America comments following California Air Resources Board 2022 Scoping Plan Technical Workshop.

 

Read the letter pdf / 117.7 KB
October 2021 | UK

 

bp America comments on Oregon Department of Environment Quality Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, Greenhouse Gas Emissions Program 2021, Climate Protection Program

bp America comments on Oregon Department of Environment Quality Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, Greenhouse Gas Emissions Program 2021, Climate Protection Program.

 

Read the letter
October 2021 | US

 

bp America comments following Oregon Department of Environment Quality Clean Fuels Program (CFP) Expansion 2022 Listening Session

bp America comments following Oregon Department of Environment Quality Clean Fuels Program (CFP) Expansion 2022 Listening Session.

 

Read the letter pdf / 131.4 KB
July 2021 | US

 

bp America comments following California Air Resources Board 2022 Scoping Plan Workshop

bp America comments following California Air Resources Board 2022 Scoping Plan Workshop.

 

Read the letter pdf / 52.4 KB
July 2021 | UK
 

Working with major ‎British business to ‎publish a report on ‎actions for EV ‎adoption across the ‎UK

bp becomes a member of the Electric Vehicle Fleet ‎Accelerator (EVFA). The EVFA outlined a series of actions ‎needed from both industry and government to help ‎accelerate the mass adoption of electric vehicles across the ‎UK.

 

Read the press release
July 2021 | EU
 

Sustainable biofuels, bioliquids and biomass fuels – voluntary schemes (implementing rules)

‎bp welcomes the proposal and presented some recommendations on the mass balance approach to the Commission. 

 

Read the feedback
June 2021 | NZ
 

bp submission to ‎green paper on ‎transport New ‎Zealand

bp submission to Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te ‎iwi, a Green Paper for Consultation on the ‎decarbonization of road transport by the New Zealand ‎government.‎

 

Read the submission pdf / 576.3 KB
May 2021 | US

 

bp America letter in support of California Assembly Bill 970: Permitting for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

bp America letter in support of California Assembly Bill 970: Permitting for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations.

 

Read the letter pdf / 95.2 KB
May 2021 | US

 

bp America testimony in Support of Rhode Island SB 872: An Act Relating to Health and Safety – Transportation Emissions and Mobile (TEAM) Community Act

bp America testimony in Support of Rhode Island SB 872: An Act Relating to Health and Safety – Transportation Emissions and Mobile (TEAM) Community Act.

 

Read the testimony pdf / 173.6 KB
March 2021 | US

 

bp America letter to New York Climate Action Council in support of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA)

bp America letter to New York Climate Action Council in support of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).

 

Read the letter pdf / 158.4 KB
March 2021 | US

 

bp America testimony in Support of Connecticut SB 884: An Act Reducing Transportation-Related Carbon Emissions

bp America testimony in Support of Connecticut SB 884: An Act Reducing Transportation-Related Carbon Emissions.

 

Read the testimony pdf / 167.2 KB
January 2021 | US

 

Testimony on HB1091 – Washington House Environment and Energy Committee

Testimony on HB1091 – Washington House Environment and Energy Committee.

 

Watch the video
Disclosure and reporting
June 2022 | US
 

bp America comments in response to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s Proposed Rule for the Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures

bp America comments in response to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s Proposed Rule for the Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures.

 

Read the letter
April 2022 | ANZ
 

bp responds to the exposure draft of amendments proposed for the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting (NGER) Scheme

bp responds to the discussion paper and exposure draft of amendments proposed for the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting Scheme to include biomethane as a specific fuel type. bp welcomes the proposal to treat biomethane in a similar way to other recongized biofuels, including when used as part of a blended gas.

 

Read the response pdf / 438.5 KB
February 2022 | UK
 

bp plc response to the UK government’s Climate Compatibility Checkpoints consultation

Summary of key points made in response to the UK government’s Climate Compatibility Checkpoints consultation.

 

Read the response pdf / 66.4 KB
January 2022 | US
 

bp America comments on Draft Chapter 173-446 WAC, Climate Commitment Act Program Rule

bp America comments on Draft Chapter 173-446 WAC, Climate Commitment Act Program Rule.

 

Read the letter pdf / 172.8 KB
November 2021 | US

 

bp America comments on Washington State Department of Ecology Proposed Update to Reporting of Emissions of Greenhouse Gases (WAC 173-441)

bp America comments on Washington State Department of Ecology Proposed Update to Reporting of Emissions of Greenhouse Gases (WAC 173-441).

 

Read the letter pdf / 205.7 KB
June 2021 | US
 

bp America ‎comments to the ‎Securities and ‎Exchange ‎Commission

bp America comments to the Securities and ‎Exchange Commission on the request for public ‎input on climate disclosures.

 

Read the letter pdf / 2.8 MB
June 2021 | EU
 

bp comments on the EU Taxonomy ‎article 8

bp comments on the draft delegated act on Article 8 of ‎Regulation (EU) 2020/852 (‘Taxonomy Regulation’)‎.

 

Read the comments pdf / 53.1 KB
Sustainability for people and planet
September 2022 | US


bp provides comments to proposed amendments to the State Environmental Policy Act to incentivize investment in new low-carbon projects and infrastructure in Washington state

bp offered comments on clarifying the scope of assessment and mitigation, pre-threshold determination consultation, SEPA deadline and other process improvements.

 

Read the comments pdf / 111.8 KB
July 2021 | UK
 

bp contributed to ‎the UK’s Green Jobs ‎Taskforce Report

In a new report, the Green Jobs Taskforce, to which bp ‎contributed, called for government, industry and the ‎education sector to take action to deliver on the promise of ‎a green industrial revolution and net zero.‎

 

Read the report

Disclosures

As part of our advocacy activities, we make disclosures under the relevant laws within the jurisdictions in which we operate. For example:

 

  • In Europe, our responses to public consultations, participation in forums and some meetings with officials are logged.
  • In Scotland, our face-to-face meetings with members of the Scottish Parliament, officials, ministers and special advisors are logged.
  • bp America submits federal lobbying disclosure reports on a quarterly basis in accordance with the US Lobbying Disclosure Act.
European Transparency register
Scottish Lobbying Register
US House of Representatives
US Senate

Tax transparency

We engage in conversations with our stakeholders – including ‎communities, investors, civil society organizations, policy makers and global tax ‎experts – to help build understanding about our contribution to economic ‎development and role in society, as well as the rigour of our tax practices. Find out more.

Go deeper
Quick read icon

Sustainability report 2021 – quick read

Data icon

Data and how we report ‎

Reporting centre icon

Reporting centre and archive

Related content

Advocating for change in the US

We’re aiming to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get there too

Environment, social and governance

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives

Our approach to sustainability

We want to embed sustainability into our DNA so that it is integrated into our decisions and actions