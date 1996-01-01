Policy and advocacy

Advocacy and lobbying

Aim 6: advocating

We have publicly stated our aim to more actively advocate for policies that will support net zero, including carbon pricing.



We co-operate and engage with governments, regulators and legislators in the development of proposed policies relevant to our business. These policies can affect us in a wide range of areas – from tax and employment issues to safety or the energy transition. This co-operation and engagement may include direct lobbying on specific policy proposals by our own employees, through broader advocacy via research work or supporting think tanks, to communications activities and advertising.



We believe that ambitious climate policies will be essential to enable the world to meet the Paris climate goals, including achieving global net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In our aim 6 we have publicly stated our aim to more actively advocate for policies that will support net zero, including carbon pricing.



Our high-level public policy positions

In October 2022, the Climate Action 100+ investor initiative issued the Climate Action 100+ Net Zero Company Benchmark. One of the indicators in the benchmark (Indicator 7) is related to Climate Policy Engagement and specifically to companies’ positions on a number of specific areas of climate policy. In recognition of investor interest in this matter, we set out bp’s high-level public policy positions in response to those specific areas of climate policy in the document below. These do not seek to be comprehensive.

Advocacy and lobbying activities in support of net zero

We publish examples of advocacy in support of our Aim 6 – to more actively advocate for progressive climate policies that support net zero.

