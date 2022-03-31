Our responsible tax principles

Accountability and governance

Tax is a core part of corporate responsibility and governance and is overseen by our ‎board of directors



Board oversight

Our system of internal control governs how we conduct our business and manage risk. These internal controls include our management systems, organizational structures, processes, standards, code of conduct, our beliefs and guidance on how we work.





The bp board delegates responsibility for our tax function, tax risks and our approach to tax ‎matters to the senior vice president, tax.‎



Responsibilities of the senior vice president, tax

Ownership of bp’s tax principles, and the tax policies and procedures that put ‎them into practice.

Putting policies, procedures and training in place to support the bp tax team and ‎help the group meet its tax obligations.‎‎

Building team understanding and compliance with the tax principles.‎‎

Maintaining and implementing our policies and procedures consistently.

Reporting at least once a year to key risk oversight and governance committees ‎about the effectiveness of our policies and procedures.‎



Our beliefs and guidance on how we work



Our tax principles are aligned with the bp code of conduct and our beliefs. ‎Together these set out what is expected of everyone at bp:‎

Respect the world in which we operate and those we work with.

Act in a manner that is safe, ethical and consistent with applicable laws and ‎regulations – including not accepting or offering bribes or other inducements.‎‎

Aim to work with others who share our commitments to safety and ethics and ‎compliance.‎



We do not tolerate the facilitation of tax evasion by people who act for or on behalf of bp.‎



Our code of conduct makes all employees responsible for speaking up and raising questions and concerns about compliance with our code if they believe something is unethical or unsafe. This responsibility includes concerns related to tax. These can be raised with line managers or supporting teams – including human resources, legal, ethics and compliance – or through our independent, confidential 24-hour helpline Open Talk.





We conduct training sessions about relevant tax matters for our colleagues in other business areas to build their awareness and understanding. For example, in our trading and shipping business we offer regular training on tax matters, including permanent establishment compliance, transfer pricing principles and indirect taxes in the trading business. We have developed a group-wide e-learning module that provides training on the requirements of the UK Criminal Finances Act 20171.



Our responsible tax principles are applicable across the bp group. We raise awareness and understanding of our principles through communications aimed at all employees and specific training sessions with the bp tax team.





Regular tax training is available to all members of the tax team, and we work with external ‎service providers to deliver specific technical tax training on topics such as relevant ‎changes in tax laws. A wide range of online learning, development and mentoring ‎programmes are also available to everyone in the tax team.‎



Tax risk management

Tax risk may arise as a consequence of our global presence, our varied activities, and uncertainty about the application of tax laws.





Under our system of internal control, we follow the bp risk management system and ‎policies, to ensure we act appropriately and consistently.‎



This risk management system and policies, together with our tax governance procedures, ‎require us to:‎

Understand the tax and business environment and assess bp’s exposure to ‎specific risks.‎‎

Determine how best to deal with these risks in order to manage our overall ‎exposure.‎‎

Manage, identify and respond to risks in appropriate ways.‎‎

Monitor and seek assurance about the effectiveness of our risk management ‎and improve it when necessary.

Report internally on a periodic basis about how significant risks are being ‎managed, monitored and assured.‎



Assessing our tax risk

When assessing tax risk we consider five factors: 1. reputation; 2. technical strength and accounting treatment; 3. systems and operations; 4. impact on economics; and 5. external factors and ability to exit. This approach enables us to consider all the relevant factors involved, and if necessary, ask appropriately qualified tax professionals to decide what the likely risk is.‎



Managing tax risk

Our system of internal control uses a ‘three lines of defence’ model to manage tax risks.‎

The first line of defence – this involves our tax team working closely with colleagues across bp to make sure business transactions are compliant with tax law and are implemented in line with existing policies and procedures, and appropriate controls and processes are in place to mitigate any risks.

– this involves our tax team working closely with colleagues across bp to make sure business transactions are compliant with tax law and are implemented in line with existing policies and procedures, and appropriate controls and processes are in place to mitigate any risks. The second line of defence – this involves selected senior leaders and a dedicated ‎tax risk advisor in the tax team reviewing the effectiveness of our policies, controls ‎and processes in mitigating risk. Our senior leaders may draw on their own ‎experience and the advice of tax technical experts to suggest improvements.‎‎

– this involves selected senior leaders and a dedicated ‎tax risk advisor in the tax team reviewing the effectiveness of our policies, controls ‎and processes in mitigating risk. Our senior leaders may draw on their own ‎experience and the advice of tax technical experts to suggest improvements.‎‎ The third line of defence – this relies on our internal audit team, which periodically reviews our tax policies and procedures, verifies adherence to them and tests our effectiveness in managing significant tax risks to bp. The audit team may recommend improvements. These are then discussed more widely before an action plan to implement them is agreed.‎



Reporting our tax risk

Significant tax risks and disputes are reported to the group financial risk committee, a bp ‎leadership team committee, on a regular basis. This enables the committee to provide ‎governance and oversight of financial risks, including material and emerging tax risks, along ‎with assurance that these are being managed and reported in accordance with approved ‎bp group policies.‎



Our external auditor also reviews significant risks and disputes, and the bp board audit ‎committee is briefed on an annual basis.‎

1 The Criminal Finances Act 2017 introduced the new crime of failing to prevent the facilitation of tax evasion.