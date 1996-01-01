Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. What we do
  3. Regions, corporates & solutions

Regions, corporates & solutions

Partnering with regions and corporations to provide innovative, integrated ‎and decarbonized energy solutions at scale

Regions, corporates & solutions (RC&S) brings together the best of bp to build enduring relationships ‎with regions and corporations around the world to provide innovative, integrated ‎and decarbonized energy solutions at scale to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s ‎lives

 

We bring together the best of bp to help regions and corporates in hard-to-abate sectors decarbonize at scale while driving aggregated demand for bp’s transition growth businesses – hydrogen, renewables, bioenergy, EV charging and convenience.


Our focus is on working with customers in sectors that have significant carbon emissions – such as heavy industry and heavy transport – to help them decarbonize. Transition pathways for hard-to-abate sectors is complex and requires integration of existing and emerging technologies, enabling policy and long-term financial commitment in an environment where there is regulatory and technical uncertainty.


At bp, we believe we have the scale and expertise to develop integrated, multi-energy solutions that meet the demands of our customers.We see opportunities in offering decarbonization at scale through bringing together clusters of supply and demand for low carbon energy and fuels, which can offer economies of scale, and a focus for jobs, investment, and innovation.

“By leveraging key relationships and building new partnerships, RC&S set out to provide integrated and innovative energy solutions to help regions and large corporates reduce their carbon emissions while creating exciting business opportunities for bp.”

William Lin, EVP, regions, corporates & solutions

Regions, corporates & solutions in action

bp partners with corporates and cities to help them decarbonize

Water truck dampens road at a mine in Western Australia

Decarbonizing corporates

Aerial view of colorful container terminal

Decarbonizing cities

Regions, corporates & solutions news and stories

  • Regions, corporates & solutions
  • Transport and mobility
  • Future of transport
  • Hydrogen
  • Renewables
  • Biofuels
  • Electric vehicles
  1.  
     
  2.  
     
  3.  
     
  4.  
     
  5.  
     
  6.  
     
  7.  
     
  8.  
     

Related content

William Lin, EVP, regions, corporates & solutions

Comment and analysis

Our strategy